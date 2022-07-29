BBVA's Q2 net profit more than doubles boosted by Mexico

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's BBVA on Friday said its second quarter net profit more than doubled from the same quarter of 2021 due to a strong performance in Mexico, its main market, which offset lower earnings in Turkey.

The country's second biggest lender by market value booked a net profit of 1.675 billion euros ($1.71 billion) in the April to June period, compared to 701 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Last month, the bank said that hyperinflation accounting at its Turkish lender Garanti would erode its contribution in 2022.

In the second quarter, Garanti booked a profit of 137 million euros compared to 193 million euros in the same quarter last year, while net profit in Mexico rose 66% against the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

