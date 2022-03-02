BBSI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Barrett Business Services Inc

- Q4 2021 Net Income of $10.6 Million, or $1.40 per Diluted Share -

- Full Year 2021 Net Income of $38.1 Million, or $5.00 per Diluted Share -

- Board of Directors Authorizes New $75 Million Share Repurchase Program Over Two Years -

VANCOUVER, Washington, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Net revenues up 10% to $256.6 million.

Gross billings up 13% to $1.81 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 7%.

Net income of $10.6 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share.

Full Year 2021 Financial Summary vs. 2020

Net revenues up 8% to $955.2 million.

Gross billings up 11% to $6.57 billion.

Average WSEs up 4%.

Net income of $38.1 million, or $5.00 per diluted share, compared to $33.8 million, or $4.39 per diluted share.

“2021 was a tremendous year for our organization that ended with great momentum,” said BBSI President and CEO, Gary Kramer. “We continued our positive trend in billings growth, including the addition of more WSEs from net new clients than in any of the last four years. In fact, due to this growth, we finished the year with our highest-ever WSE count. Given our client momentum and the strength of our fourth quarter results, we are well positioned for another terrific year in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 10% to $256.6 million compared to $233.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total gross billings in the fourth quarter increased 13% to $1.81 billion compared to $1.60 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below). The increase was primarily due to higher average billings per WSE and an increase in average WSEs.

Non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and benefited from a favorable one-time adjustment of prior accident year liability of $1.7 million. This compares to 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $10.6 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher revenue in 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues in 2021 increased 8% to $955.2 million compared to $880.8 million in 2020.

Total gross billings in 2021 increased 11% to $6.57 billion compared to $5.92 billion in 2020 (see “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below). The increase was primarily due to higher average billings per WSE and an increase in average WSEs.

Non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 3.0% in 2021 and benefited from favorable adjustments of prior accident year liability of $9.2 million. This compares to 3.8% in 2020.

Net income in 2021 increased to $38.1 million, or $5.00 per diluted share, compared to $33.8 million, or $4.39 per diluted share, in 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to higher revenue in 2021.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, unrestricted cash and investments increased to $166.2 million compared to $115.6 million in the prior quarter. At year-end BBSI remained debt free apart from the $3.5 million mortgage on its corporate headquarters. Subsequent to year-end, BBSI entered into a revised credit agreement with Wells Fargo, its primary bank, which increased the borrowing limit of its credit facility to $50 million and extended the maturity date to June 2024. BBSI also paid off the remaining balance on its headquarters mortgage and is now completely debt free.

Capital Allocation

BBSI’s board of directors has confirmed its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 1, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of March 18, 2022. The Company also repurchased an additional 91,104 shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $71.48 per share.

BBSI’s board of directors also approved a new stock repurchase program, which will replace the $50 million repurchase program that was previously in effect. Under the newly announced program, BBSI is authorized to purchase up to $75 million of its stock over the next 24 months. Purchases under the program will be made in the open market, including in block trades.

Outlook

In 2022, BBSI expects the following:

Gross billings growth of 7% to 9%

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 3% to 4%

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 3.0% to 3.1%

Effective annual tax rate of 24% to 25%

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross billings $ 1,807,793 $ 1,603,521 $ 6,569,986 $ 5,924,539 PEO and staffing wages $ 1,574,668 $ 1,387,816 $ 5,693,903 $ 5,098,604

Because safety incentives represent consideration payable to PEO customers, safety incentive costs are netted against PEO revenue in our consolidated statements of operations. We therefore present below for purposes of analysis non-GAAP gross workers’ compensation expense, which represents workers’ compensation costs including safety incentive costs. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating the total costs of our workers’ compensation program. In July 2020, the Company began limiting its safety incentive offering in certain markets, resulting in a substantial reduction in safety incentive costs.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Workers' compensation $ 55,256 $ 54,624 $ 196,949 $ 200,744 Safety incentive costs 822 4,394 2,985 23,544 Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation $ 56,078 $ 59,018 $ 199,934 $ 224,288

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 PEO and staffing wages 87.1% 86.5% 86.7% 86.1% Payroll taxes and benefits 6.7% 6.6% 7.2% 7.1% Non-GAAP gross workers' compensation 3.1% 3.7% 3.0% 3.8% Gross margin 3.1% 3.2% 3.1% 3.1%

We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 % Change 2020 % Change 2019 Average WSEs 112,928 4.3 % 108,249 -5.3 % 114,341 Ending WSEs 116,154 6.3 % 109,292 -4.6 % 114,584

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,600 clients across all lines of business in 47 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events or performance, including future growth in gross billings and average number of WSEs, gross margin as a percentage of gross billings and effective annual tax rates, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include economic conditions in the Company’s service areas, the effects of governmental orders responding to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin, the Company’s ability to retain current clients and attract new clients and to achieve revenue growth, the availability of financing or other sources of capital, the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender, the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience, changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets, litigation costs, security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems, the collectability of accounts receivable, changes in executive management, the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill, the effects of the pandemic and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio, and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.



Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,405 $ 68,688 Investments 96,763 101,244 Trade accounts receivable, net 155,707 118,506 Income taxes receivable — 6,485 Prepaid expenses and other 17,606 15,961 Restricted cash and investments 67,238 96,991 Total current assets 406,719 407,875 Property, equipment and software, net 36,277 34,916 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,697 23,025 Restricted cash and investments 232,965 258,153 Goodwill 47,820 47,820 Other assets 2,474 3,161 $ 746,952 $ 774,950 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,510 $ 221 Accounts payable 4,485 4,746 Accrued payroll, payroll taxes and related benefits 199,067 149,989 Income taxes payable 1,673 — Current operating lease liabilities 7,191 7,539 Other accrued liabilities 15,120 7,275 Workers' compensation claims liabilities 80,028 102,040 Safety incentives liability 4,322 18,827 Total current liabilities 315,396 290,637 Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities 199,379 255,706 Long-term debt — 3,510 Deferred income taxes 1,687 4,518 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,598 16,419 Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities 7,362 5,925 Stockholders' equity 208,530 198,235 $ 746,952 $ 774,950



Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Professional employer service fees $ 223,528 $ 204,268 $ 843,815 $ 777,430 Staffing services 33,040 28,908 111,351 103,394 Total revenues 256,568 233,176 955,166 880,824 Cost of revenues: Direct payroll costs 25,003 22,055 83,821 78,380 Payroll taxes and benefits 120,374 105,518 469,888 418,793 Workers' compensation 55,256 54,624 196,949 200,744 Total cost of revenues 200,633 182,197 750,658 697,917 Gross margin 55,935 50,979 204,508 182,907 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,320 40,959 155,259 141,916 Depreciation and amortization 1,359 1,332 5,326 4,844 Income from operations 13,256 8,688 43,923 36,147 Other income, net 1,616 756 6,738 6,449 Income before income taxes 14,872 9,444 50,661 42,596 Provision for income taxes 4,258 2,293 12,582 8,831 Net income $ 10,614 $ 7,151 $ 38,079 $ 33,765 Basic income per common share $ 1.42 $ 0.94 $ 5.05 $ 4.46 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 7,482 7,590 7,540 7,577 Diluted income per common share $ 1.40 $ 0.93 $ 5.00 $ 4.39 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 7,559 7,686 7,621 7,688

