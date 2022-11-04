BBR Holdings (S) (SGX:KJ5) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, BBR Holdings (S) (SGX:KJ5) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on BBR Holdings (S) is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = S$13m ÷ (S$318m - S$81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, BBR Holdings (S) has an ROCE of 5.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Construction industry average of 2.0%.

View our latest analysis for BBR Holdings (S)

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for BBR Holdings (S)'s ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how BBR Holdings (S) has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is BBR Holdings (S)'s ROCE Trending?

The fact that BBR Holdings (S) is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.5% on its capital. In addition to that, BBR Holdings (S) is employing 49% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On BBR Holdings (S)'s ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, BBR Holdings (S) has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 54% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to know some of the risks facing BBR Holdings (S) we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here