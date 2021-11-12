This BBQ joint on the Biloxi Beach has a honky tonk vibe and killer sandwiches, wings

The Coast has a handful of beachside restaurants, most with pretty good views of the Mississippi Sound. They are great places for tourists and locals alike to enjoy the view and sample a variety of burgers, seafood and local favorites like gumbo and po-boys, but there is one place that breaks the mold.

Formerly known as Slap Ya Mommas, Fat Bottom BBQ specializes in barbecue it’s pretty darn good, too. The restaurant has a country-western vibe like no other eatery on the water here. Whether or not you are a fan of that musical style, it is refreshingly different.

You can sit at the bar, inside at a table or booth or outside on the balcony with covered seating. On a sunny fall day, the outside option is always going to be my suggestion.

The menu has everything a barbecue lover could ask for and starts with six appetizers. Most of the regulars you would expect are included, like nachos and fried pickles, but the BBQ Hog Fries really caught my attention. It’s a bed of fried covered in a queso cheese sauce, then topped with pulled pork, smoked sausage, house made barbecue sauce and sour cream. Its easily a meal for two.

For entrees, there are seven sandwiches and seven plates. I am a huge sandwich fan, and the Hungry Man sandwich seems exceptional noteworthy. It is another over-the-top offering that includes a choice of two meats (brisket, pulled pork or sausage) and is topped with onion straws and barbecue sauce. You’re going to have to be really hungry to finish that one, so I went for the brisket sandwich.

The brisket was chopped and the sandwich was topped with the fried onions. It came with a side of good macaroni and cheese. The smoky brisket was flavorful and I should have ordered extra onion straws. I also got an order of smoked wings, which were dusted with a dry rub, smoked and flash fried for a crisp skin. Loaded with BBQ sauce, sour cream and ranch dressing, the wings were a messy but delicious side to the brisket sandwich.

Stop by Fat Bottom BBQ when you can, but get ready for some good, messy barbecue.