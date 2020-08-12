BBQ Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the “Company”), an innovating global owner and operator of restaurants, today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020. Note: The second quarter results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as federal and state level mandates requiring restaurants to limit or eliminate in-store dining.



Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Company-owned Famous Dave’s second quarter same store net sales decreased 22.9% compared to second quarter 2019.

Franchise-operated same store net sales decreased 31.5%.

Same store to-go sales increased 106.0% at Company-owned Famous Dave’s restaurants.

Granite City second quarter same store net sales decreased 65.5% compared to second quarter 2019, however, Granite City same store sales grew from $0.9 million in the month of April 2020 to $3.4 million in the month of June 2020 as dine-in restrictions have eased.

Net loss of $6.3 million, driven by reduced sales due to COVID-related restrictions and a one-time impairment charge of $4.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure was ($1.1) million.

Same store sales at our Famous Dave’s restaurants decreased 7.4% while same store sales at our Granite City restaurants decreased 33% during the four weeks ended July 26, 2020 compared to the same four week period in 2019.

Entered into two franchise agreements with existing franchisee, PDX Partners, to offer Famous Dave’s food via delivery service providers and take-out in their Johnny Carino’s locations in Downey, CA and Modesto, CA.

Entered into a franchising agreement with a new franchisee, DCI Colorado Springs #2, Inc. to co-brand their Texas T-Bone Steakhouse in Colorado Springs, CO with Famous Dave’s.

Executive Comments

Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “The quarter has been challenging with the continual changes in state and local dining restrictions. I am proud of how our team has worked to navigate these changes in a quick and responsible manner for our guests and our shareholders. Famous Dave’s stores have been performing well through the numerous changes and have continued to increase our to-go business through strong social media marketing as well as the use of our delivery service providers. We are hopeful that dine-in sales at the Famous Dave’s stores will provide incremental sales as restrictions are lifted and override catering sales which are slowly coming back. Granite City Food & Brewery is a concept that relies much more heavily on dine-in sales and the initial to-go-only restrictions severely hampered sales at these locations. The Granite City brand has seen a significant increase in sales as dine-in restrictions have lifted and we believe that the uptick in sales will continue so long as restrictions continue to ease. In most of the locations in which we operate, we are able to operate at 50% legal capacity. While we have been prudent in managing our cash as the stores reopen, we continue to be concerned about the future direction of the Covid-19 pandemic and will, therefore, continue to manage our cash appropriately. We are very pleased to see the resiliency of Famous Dave’s during this pandemic and that other restaurant groups are looking to team with us based on our recently executed franchise agreements.”

Key Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019

Restaurant count: Franchise-operated 95 107 95 107 Company-owned 50 29 50 29 Total 145 136 145 136 Same store net restaurant sales %: Franchise-operated, domestic (31.0) % 0.7 % (22.3) % 0.7 % Franchise-operated, international (54.4) % (5.8) % (37.9) % (9.4) % Franchise-operated total (31.5) % 0.5 % (22.7) % 0.5 % Company-owned (22.9) % 0.6 % (11.5) % 2.6 % Total (30.0) % 0.5 % (20.6) % 1.0 % (in thousands, expect per share data) System-wide restaurant sales(1) $ 66,753 $ 90,623 $ 136,666 $ 173,363 Net income attributable to shareholders $ (6,252) $ 1,040 $ 7,455 $ 1,122 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders(2) (1,902) 1,426 (3,740) 2,061 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share $ (0.68) $ 0.11 $ 0.82 $ 0.12 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share(2) (0.21) 0.15 (0.41) 0.22 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ (1,070) $ 2,446 $ (1,527) $ 3,477





(1) System-wide restaurant sales include sales for all Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants, as reported by franchisees. Restaurant sales for franchise-operated restaurants are not revenues of the Company and are not included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. (2) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

Second Quarter 2020 Review

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $27.1 million, up 28.2% from the second quarter of 2019. The increase in year-over-year restaurant net sales for the quarter ended June 28, 2020 was driven primarily by the addition of 18 Granite City restaurants and a Clark Crew BBQ and Real Urban Barbecue restaurant.

On a weighted basis, Company-owned Famous Dave’s same-store net sales for our to-go line of business increased 106.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the prior year period, offset by a decrease in of 77.8% in net catering sales and 86.8% in dine-in sales due to federal, state and local mandates prohibiting large group gatherings and in-store dining in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurant-level operating margin, as a percentage of restaurant net sales, for Company-owned restaurants was 0.4 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to 3.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. This decline in restaurant-level operating margin was primarily a result of acquisitions of new stores and the decline in same store sales in the second quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019 represented approximately 14.0% and 11.3% of total revenues, respectively. The increase in general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to the decrease in sale as a result of COVID-19 as well as the integration of the operations of the 18 Granite City restaurants we acquired in March 2020.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was approximately $6.3 million, or $0.68 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to net income of 1.0 million, or $0.11 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $3.3 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.16 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. A reconciliation between adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.

