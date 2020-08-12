BBQ Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Famous Dave's of America, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the “Company”), an innovating global owner and operator of restaurants, today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020.  Note: The second quarter results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as federal and state level mandates requiring restaurants to limit or eliminate in-store dining.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Company-owned Famous Dave’s second quarter same store net sales decreased 22.9% compared to second quarter 2019.
  • Franchise-operated same store net sales decreased 31.5%.
  • Same store to-go sales increased 106.0% at Company-owned Famous Dave’s restaurants.
  • Granite City second quarter same store net sales decreased 65.5% compared to second quarter 2019, however, Granite City same store sales grew from $0.9 million in the month of April 2020 to $3.4 million in the month of June 2020 as dine-in restrictions have eased.
  • Net loss of $6.3 million, driven by reduced sales due to COVID-related restrictions and a one-time impairment charge of $4.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure was ($1.1) million.
  • Same store sales at our Famous Dave’s restaurants decreased 7.4% while same store sales at our Granite City restaurants decreased 33% during the four weeks ended July 26, 2020 compared to the same four week period in 2019.
  • Entered into two franchise agreements with existing franchisee, PDX Partners, to offer Famous Dave’s food via delivery service providers and take-out in their Johnny Carino’s locations in Downey, CA and Modesto, CA.
  • Entered into a franchising agreement with a new franchisee, DCI Colorado Springs #2, Inc. to co-brand their Texas T-Bone Steakhouse in Colorado Springs, CO with Famous Dave’s.

Executive Comments

Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “The quarter has been challenging with the continual changes in state and local dining restrictions.  I am proud of how our team has worked to navigate these changes in a quick and responsible manner for our guests and our shareholders.  Famous Dave’s stores have been performing well through the numerous changes and have continued to increase our to-go business through strong social media marketing as well as the use of our delivery service providers.  We are hopeful that dine-in sales at the Famous Dave’s stores will provide incremental sales as restrictions are lifted and override catering sales which are slowly coming back.  Granite City Food & Brewery is a concept that relies much more heavily on dine-in sales and the initial to-go-only restrictions severely hampered sales at these locations.  The Granite City brand has seen a significant increase in sales as dine-in restrictions have lifted and we believe that the uptick in sales will continue so long as restrictions continue to ease.  In most of the locations in which we operate, we are able to operate at 50% legal capacity.  While we have been prudent in managing our cash as the stores reopen, we continue to be concerned about the future direction of the Covid-19 pandemic and will, therefore, continue to manage our cash appropriately.  We are very pleased to see the resiliency of Famous Dave’s during this pandemic and that other restaurant groups are looking to team with us based on our recently executed franchise agreements.”

Key Operating Metrics

                 
    Three Months Ended         Six Months Ended  
    June 28, 2020     June 30, 2019         June 28, 2020     June 30, 2019
  
Restaurant count:                                  
Franchise-operated     95         107           95         107    
Company-owned     50         29           50         29    
Total     145         136           145         136    
Same store net restaurant sales %:                                  
Franchise-operated, domestic     (31.0) %       0.7 %         (22.3) %       0.7 %  
Franchise-operated, international     (54.4) %       (5.8) %         (37.9) %       (9.4) %  
Franchise-operated total     (31.5) %       0.5 %         (22.7) %       0.5 %  
Company-owned     (22.9) %       0.6 %         (11.5) %       2.6 %  
Total     (30.0) %       0.5 %         (20.6) %       1.0 %  
                                   
(in thousands, expect per share data)                                  
                                   
System-wide restaurant sales(1)   $ 66,753       $ 90,623         $ 136,666       $ 173,363    
                                   
Net income attributable to shareholders   $ (6,252)       $ 1,040         $ 7,455       $ 1,122    
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders(2)     (1,902)         1,426           (3,740)         2,061    
                                   
Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share   $ (0.68)       $ 0.11         $ 0.82       $ 0.12    
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share(2)     (0.21)         0.15           (0.41)         0.22    
                                   
Adjusted EBITDA(2)   $ (1,070)       $ 2,446         $ (1,527)       $ 3,477    


(1) System-wide restaurant sales include sales for all Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants, as reported by franchisees. Restaurant sales for franchise-operated restaurants are not revenues of the Company and are not included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
(2) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.  See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

Second Quarter 2020 Review

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $27.1 million, up 28.2% from the second quarter of 2019. The increase in year-over-year restaurant net sales for the quarter ended June 28, 2020 was driven primarily by the addition of 18 Granite City restaurants and a Clark Crew BBQ and Real Urban Barbecue restaurant. 

On a weighted basis, Company-owned Famous Dave’s same-store net sales for our to-go line of business increased 106.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the prior year period, offset by a decrease in of 77.8% in net catering sales and 86.8% in dine-in sales due to federal, state and local mandates prohibiting large group gatherings and in-store dining in an attempt to reduce the spread of  COVID-19.   

Restaurant-level operating margin, as a percentage of restaurant net sales, for Company-owned restaurants was 0.4 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to 3.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. This decline in restaurant-level operating margin was primarily a result of acquisitions of new stores and the decline in same store sales in the second quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019 represented approximately 14.0% and 11.3% of total revenues, respectively. The increase in general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to the decrease in sale as a result of COVID-19 as well as the integration of the operations of the 18 Granite City restaurants we acquired in March 2020.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was approximately $6.3 million, or $0.68 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to net income of 1.0 million, or $0.11 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.  Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $3.3 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.16 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. A reconciliation between adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants.  As of August 12, 2020, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 145 overall locations in 33 states and three countries, including 50 company-owned and 95 franchise-operated restaurants. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark’s award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures including those indicated below. These non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. By providing non-GAAP measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, the Company believes that it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and results of operations. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented may be different from the measures used by other companies. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, included in the accompanying financial tables.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders is net income attributable to shareholders, plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs, and the related tax impact. This number is divided by the weighted-average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during each period presented to arrive at adjusted net income, per share. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs and provision (benefit) for income taxes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of the Company’s restaurant openings, the timing of refreshes and the timing or success of refranchising plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectation will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectation include the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic conditions, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.

Contact: Jeff Crivello – Chief Executive Officer
  952-294-1300
   
  Darrow Associates, Inc.
  Peter Seltzberg – Managing Director
  516-419-9915
  pseltzberg@darrowir.com 


BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019  
Revenue:                        
Restaurant sales, net $  24,306     $  16,898     $  44,624     $  27,212    
Franchise royalty and fee revenue    1,951        3,447        4,475        6,651    
Franchisee national advertising fund contributions    242        471        524        880    
Licensing and other revenue    580        312        926        578    
Total revenue    27,079        21,128        50,549        35,321    
                         
Costs and expenses:                        
Food and beverage costs    7,717        5,325        14,471        8,685    
Labor and benefits costs    8,066        5,819        15,787        9,776    
Operating expenses    8,421        5,187        14,662        8,356    
Depreciation and amortization expenses    1,378        515        2,423        779    
General and administrative expenses    3,803        2,377        6,835        4,894    
National advertising fund expenses    242        471        524        880    
Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net    4,779        97        4,952        504    
Pre-opening expenses    2        —        27        —    
Gain on disposal of property, net    (100 )      (140 )      (577 )      (146 )  
Total costs and expenses    34,308        19,651        59,104        33,728    
                         
(Loss) income from operations    (7,229 )      1,477        (8,555 )      1,593    
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest expense    (330 )      (288 )      (540 )      (359 )  
Interest income    152        33        286        87    
Gain on bargain purchase    (689 )      —        13,675        —    
Total other (expense) income    (867 )      (255 )      13,421        (272 )  
                         
(Loss) income before income taxes    (8,096 )      1,222        4,866        1,321    
                         
Income tax benefit (expense)    1,897        (182 )      2,246        (199 )  
                         
Net (loss) income    (6,199 )      1,040        7,112        1,122    
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest    (53 )      —        343        —    
Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $  (6,252 )   $  1,040     $  7,455     $  1,122    
                         
                         
(Loss) income per common share:                        
Basic net (loss) income per share attributable to shareholders $  (0.68 )   $  0.11     $  0.82     $  0.12    
Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to shareholders $  (0.68 )   $  0.11     $  0.82     $  0.12    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic    9,138        9,093        9,132        9,089    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted    9,138        9,278        9,132        9,191    


BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING RESULTS
(unaudited)

                             
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 28, 2020     June 30, 2019       June 28, 2020     June 30, 2019    
Food and beverage costs(1)   31.7 %     31.5 %     32.4 %     31.9 %  
Labor and benefits costs(1)   33.2 %     34.4 %     35.4 %     35.9 %  
Operating expenses(1)   34.6 %     30.7 %     32.9 %     30.7 %  
Restaurant level operating margin(1)(3)    0.4 %     3.4 %     (0.7) %     1.5 %  
Depreciation and amortization expenses(2)   5.1 %     2.4 %     4.8 %     2.2 %  
General and administrative expenses(2)   14.0 %     11.3 %     13.5 %     13.9 %  
(Loss) income from operations(2)   (26.7) %     7.0 %     (16.9) %     4.5 %  


(1) As a percentage of restaurant sales, net
(2) As a percentage of total revenue
(3) Restaurant level margins are equal to restaurant sales, net, less restaurant level food and beverage costs, labor and benefit costs, and operating expenses.



BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

             
ASSETS            
Current assets:   June 28, 2020   December 29, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents   $  19,919     $  5,325  
Restricted cash      758        761  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $137,000 and $132,000, respectively      4,619        4,379  
Inventories      2,596        1,346  
Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable      285        264  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets      1,503        1,356  
Assets held for sale      3,911        2,842  
Total current assets      33,591        16,273  
             
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net      33,645        19,756  
             
Other assets:            
Operating lease right-of-use assets      66,540        25,962  
Goodwill      651        640  
Intangible assets, net      10,231        2,213  
Deferred tax asset, net      4,061        6,646  
Other assets      1,670        1,591  
    $  150,389     $  73,081  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $  6,259     $  3,967  
Current portion of lease liabilities      6,068        4,230  
Current portion of long-term debt      8,854        616  
Accrued compensation and benefits      2,341        2,694  
Other current liabilities      8,798        4,975  
Total current liabilities      32,320        16,482  
             
Long-term liabilities:            
Lease liabilities, less current portion      67,598        26,957  
Long-term debt, less current portion      20,037        6,258  
Other liabilities      1,300        1,610  
Total liabilities      121,255        51,307  
             
Shareholders’ equity:            
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 9,282 and 9,272 shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2020 and December 29, 2019, respectively      93        93  
Additional paid-in capital      8,104        7,856  
Retained earnings      21,878        14,423  
Total shareholders’ equity      30,075        22,372  
Non-controlling interest      (941 )      (598 )
Total equity      29,134        21,774  
    $  150,389     $  73,081  


BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 (in thousands)
(unaudited)

             
    Six Months Ended
    June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $  7,112     $  1,122  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operations:            
Depreciation and amortization      2,423        779  
Stock-based compensation      248        223  
Net gain on disposal      (577 )      (146 )
Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net      4,710        469  
Gain on bargain purchase      (13,675 )      —  
Deferred income taxes      (2,295 )      (6 )
Other non-cash items      547        43  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net      (240 )      (422 )
Other assets      (1,991 )      (411 )
Accounts payable      2,292        321  
Accrued and other liabilities      964        481  
Cash flows (used for) provided by operating activities      (482 )      2,453  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Proceeds from the sale of assets      —        6  
Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements      (2,000 )      (1,242 )
Payments for acquired restaurants      (4,952 )      (4,265 )
Advances on notes receivable      —        (150 )
Payments received on note receivable      12        8  
Cash flows used for investing activities      (6,940 )      (5,643 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from long-term debt      22,058        —  
Payments for debt issuance costs      (45 )      (54 )
Payments on long-term debt      —        (176 )
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities      22,013        (230 )
             
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash      14,591        (3,420 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period      6,086        12,440  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $  20,677     $  9,020  



BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

                           
    Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)   June 28, 2020   June 30, 2019       June 28, 2020     June 30, 2019
Net income attributable to shareholders   $  (6,252 )   $  1,040          7,455        1,122  
Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs      4,779        97          4,952        504  
Net gain on disposal of equipment      (100 )      (140 )        (577 )      (146 )
Stock-based compensation      111        140          248        223  
Acquisition costs      (13 )      357          (75 )      521  
Pre-opening costs      2        -          27        -  
Severance      2        —          30        3  
Gain on bargain purchase      689        —          (13,675 )      —  
Tax adjustment      (1,120 )      (68 )        (2,125 )      (166 )
Adjusted net income   $  (1,902 )   $  1,426       $  (3,740 )   $  2,061  
Basic adjusted net income per common share   $  (0.21 )   $  0.16       $  (0.41 )   $  0.23  
Diluted adjusted net income per common share   $  (0.21 )   $  0.15       $  (0.41 )   $  0.22  
                           
Weighted average common share outstanding - basic      9,138        9,093          9,132        9,089  
Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted      9,138        9,278          9,132        9,191  
                           
Net income   $  (6,199 )   $  1,040       $  7,112     $  1,122  
Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs      4,779        97          4,952        504  
Depreciation and amortization      1,378        515          2,423        779  
Interest expense, net      178        255          254        272  
Net (gain) loss on disposal of equipment      (100 )      (140 )        (577 )      (146 )
Stock-based compensation      111        140          248        223  
Acquisition costs      (13 )      357          (75 )      521  
Pre-opening costs      2        —          27        —  
Severance      2        —          30        3  
Gain on bargain purchase      689        —          (13,675 )      —  
Provision for income taxes      (1,897 )      182          (2,246 )      199  
Adjusted EBITDA   $  (1,070 )   $  2,446       $  (1,527 )   $  3,477  

 