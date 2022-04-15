New BBQ, coffee, IHOP, sushi, more: Here are 7 openings in Kansas City’s Northland

Joyce Smith
·4 min read

Several new eateries have opened in Kansas City’s Northland, and more are coming. Here’s a sampling:

Barbecue

Wolfepack BBQ has a pop-up at Callsign Brewing’ Co.’s new North Kansas City location.

Menu items include Creekstone brisket, Duroc pulled pork, Italian Sausage Co. links, thick sliced pork belly, turkey and beer-glazed pork spare ribs in half pound or pound servings. It also has sandwiches — prime brisket, pulled pork, sausage, pork belly and the Wolfepack (any three meats for $16).

Specials can include Jamaican jerk mahimahi tacos and chipotle hummus.

Wolfepack BBQ’s menu items include Creekstone brisket, Duroc pulled pork, Italian Sausage Co. links, thick sliced pork belly, and turkey and beer-glazed pork spare ribs.

For sides it has pit beans, coleslaw, Dijon dill potato salad, and cheesy bacon au gratin. Side specials might include Thai peanut sweet potato salad.

It is using Callsign’s coolers and it sets up in the bar area of the brewery at 1340 Burlington St., North Kansas City. Once its kitchen is built in the back of the brewery, it will have its own space in the building and expand its hours.

Owner and pitmaster Jared Wolfe had worked at several area barbecues. He is partnering with Sam Parker in the new venture.

Sam Parker, left, and Jared Wolfe are owners of the new Wolfepack BBQ in North Kansas City.

Hibachi/sushi

Brothers Kevin and B.C. Chen have opened Wolcano Teppanyaki, a hibachi and sushi restaurant, in a former Pizza Hut at 1207 Armour Road in North Kansas City.

It offers such entrees such as orange chicken and eel bowls, sushi, sashimi, rice and noodle dishes, soups and salads, and a variety of appetizers including spring rolls, fried gyoza, vegetable tempura and fried calamari.

Wolcano Teppanyaki has opened in a former Pizza Hut at 1207 Armour.

IHOP

IHOP plans a fall opening at 2909 Burlington Ave. in North Kansas City. Ruby Tuesday formerly operated in the building but closed in late 2019.

IHOP will open in a former Ruby Tuesday in North Kansas City.

New coffee shops

Further north, at 8708 N. Oak Trafficway, Renegade coffee plans a late May opening after a remodeling.

Owners Rick and Anne Reddekopp are partnering with their daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Joseph Esry. They said the goal is to “bring high-quality coffee and tea to the Kansas City Northland in an atmosphere conducive to conversation.”

“I’ve lived up here most of my life. I’m retired from AT&T so this is what I will do now. I love books and coffee,” Rick Reddekopp said.

The Esrys also have Waypoint, which sets up coffee service at events.

The Renegade menu will include freshly-roasted coffee (in their custom roaster), loose-leaf tea and pastries. It also will offer evening hours so customers can gather after dinner.

It will sell books, including new releases, classic children’s and adult literature, and books of local interest.

Renegade coffee plans a May opening in a former Northland house that also had been an insurance office.

Fitti’s Espresso, a gourmet coffee bar and bakery, has a variety of coffee drinks and tea, Italian sodas and cream sodas, and Hawaiian shaved ice.

It makes its pastries and desserts in-house, and items may include scones, brownies, banana bread, breakfast sandwiches and burritos.

It has a drive-thru, patio and indoor seating for about 25 and plans to occasionally offer live music.

Jeff and Jessi Soule are owners of the shop at 7612 N.W. Prairie View Road, Unit B (by LC’s Hamburgers). He said his mother and aunt started Fitti’s Espresso as an Overland Park drive-thru espresso bar in 1993.

Acai bowls

Pura Vida KC Acai Cafe has joined the line-up in The Village at Burlington Creek.

The cafe, at 6203 N.W. 63rd Terrace, offers organic acai and natural ingredients in its bowls, including the Mono Loco (creamy acai topped with banana slices, mixed nut butter and chocolate chips and topped with sweetened coconut flakes) and the Garden (acai, granola, chia seed, hemp seed and fresh berries with a drizzle of honey or agave).

The local owners, Ethan and Liz Benda, are personal trainers who create dishes inspired by their trips to Costa Rica. They started a food truck three years ago, and this is their first brick-and-mortar location.

“We’re using the food truck to scope out locations and build a market,” Ethan Benda said.

Pura’s Garden Bowl with acai, granola, chia seeds, hemp seeds and fresh berries with a drizzle of honey or agave.

Sweet shops

Crumbl Cookies, a fresh baked cookie chain, will open in Antioch Crossing. No opening date was available.

There are also Crumbl Cookies in Olathe and Overland Park and more opening in the metro, including Lee’s Summit, Ward Parkway Center and Liberty.

Crumbl Cookies had lines out the door. Now it’s opening more Kansas City area shops

