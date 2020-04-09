This £50 BBQ has everything you need for a tasty summer feast

Argos is selling an affordable BBQ complete with utensils. (Getty Images)

Over the last few days the distinct smell of BBQ has filled the air, and with a heatwave set to hit the UK this Easter bank holiday weekend, there is nothing we want more than to rustle up dishes on the barbie.

For those who have found their taste buds tingling at the smell of chargrilled grub - you’re not alone.

There are a whole host of BBQs to buy online, from gas to charcoal and electric designs still available to buy online.

BBQs also come in different sizes; while some may want a smaller outdoor prop if you have limited space, others may go all out to show off their culinary skills over the summer months.

But buying the garden kitchen appliance doesn’t have to be eexpensive, as Argos is selling a charcoal BBQ for just £50.

Buy it: Charcoal Oil Drum BBQ Cover & Utensils | £50 from Argos

The British catalogue retailer has catered for everyone’s needs with their Charcoal Oil Drum BBQ Cover and Utensils.

The BBQ measures an overall height of 90cm, a width of 93 cm and depth of 64.5 cm, although the cooking size is slightly less at 35 x 71 cm.

The oil drum has adjustable height inside to grill food onto make sure it is cooked to perfection, and once the food is ready there is a nifty chrome plated warming rack to ensure you won’t be sitting down to eat cold burgers.

Plus it is fitted with two wheels, so you can manoeuvre the BBQ around the garden or patio to suit you.

It also comes with a removable ash tray for easy cleaning, as well as a protective cover for when the winter months come and you’ve got to (very reluctantly) wave goodbye to the barbecue for a few months.

What we love most is the BBQ also comes with three utensils; tongs, a fork and spatula, so all you need to get going is some coal and the food to cook with.

Shoppers can’t get enough of the purchase, and 98% of customers would recommend this item to others.

One review read: “Good price, quite big, good quality. Perfect for garden.”

Another shared: “Bbq easy to assemble and sturdy loads of cooking space would definitely recommend it.”

Argos has heard our cries for charcoal, and have an array of coal to buy too, so it’s time to get cooking.

Buy it: Instant Lighting Charcoal | £9 from Argos