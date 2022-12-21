BBC's The Traitors has a spinoff card game to play at home
BBC One's The Traitors is only midway through its debut series, but there's already a spinoff game in the works.
The new game show hosted by Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman features a secret group of saboteurs working against the larger set of contestants in a game of cat-and-mouse.
Online retailer Ginger Fox has announced a card game is currently on sale for £14.99. Similar to the game Mafia, The Traitors challenges its player to gather as much gold and shields as they can.
However, players must be wary that there are a group of Traitors within their crew who will decide which of them are up for elimination each round.
The retailer offers both 24 and 48-hour Royal Mail shipping.
Based on a Dutch format called De Verraders, The Traitors has other English-language versions in the works in both Australia and the US.
Could you guess the traitors?
