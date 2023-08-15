BBC's Phoenix Rise confirms filming of s3 ahead of s2's release

BBC

BBC's Phoenix Rise has confirmed production has started on its third and fourth seasons.

The teen drama debuted its first season in March, with a second instalment set to follow later in the year. Ahead of the release of the second chapter, the cast and crew are back at it for twenty more episodes, currently filming in and around Coventry.

Created by Perrie Balthazar (Coronation Street, Bad Sisters) and Matt Evans (Riviera, A Discovery of Witches), who also serve as lead writers and executive producers, Phoenix Rise follows a group of students as they return to mainstream education, after being excluded from a West Midlands school.

Most of the cast from the first two chapters are expected to return for the third and fourth seasons, including the protagonists, also known as "the boiler room six" after the name of the disused boiler room at their school that becomes their safe haven.

"Phoenix Rise is strongly rooted in the West Midlands and so we're delighted to see the team return to their Coventry production base," Senior Head of BBC Children's Commissioning 7+ Sarah Muller commented.

"It's a drama which is not afraid to tackle some of the difficult issues that teens face today whilst also capturing the friendships and humour of teen life."

The showrunners tease heartbreak and thrills ahead for the six protagonists, as well as announcing the arrival of some new characters as the students start a new term.

"Phoenix Rise is back! We couldn't be more excited to return to Coventry and tell some new and ground-breaking stories for our gang of six outsiders. Expect joy, heartbreak, thrills and jokes as well as the explosive arrival of some new Phoenix Rise pupils, guaranteed to shake up the status quo," Balthazar and Evans said in a statement.

Among the newcomers is Summer's friend Daisy (Eloise Pennycott), a spiky, confrontational new student who's not afraid to speak her mind but has her own vulnerabilities.

No official word as to when season three is expected to premiere, but the first half of 2024 sounds like an educated guess.

Phoenix Rise season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer. Season 2 is set to air on the BBC later this year.



