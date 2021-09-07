BBC's director of news Fran Unsworth to leave the corporation

Unsworth has worked in a number of senior roles during her 40-year BBC career

The BBC's director of news Fran Unsworth is to leave the corporation early next year, it has been announced.

A lifelong BBC employee, she took charge of the BBC's news and current affairs division in 2018.

She is also one of the 12 people who sit on the BBC board, which sets the broadcaster's overall strategy.

Unsworth, who will leave in January, said it had been "a great privilege" to work for the BBC for more than 40 years.

"I have had a ringside seat at some momentous events, including the Falklands War, the Troubles in Northern Ireland, wars in the Middle East, the death of Princess Diana, 9/11 and countless general elections," she said in a statement.

"The jobs I've done have not always been easy. Undoubtedly, some were more fun than others. But I am proud to have done all of them - and to work for an organisation which has such a vital and precious role in the UK and around the world.

"The BBC is free of commercial and proprietorial pressure. Our bosses are the audiences we serve. I am honoured to have been be part of it."

'Absolute independence'

The 63-year-old's departure comes at a time of upheaval for the BBC's news division. The department is undergoing a major restructure, which will result in about 250 job cuts, with many jobs moving out of London.

Unsworth has also been caught up in a row over the proposed appointment of Jess Brammar - a former deputy editor of Newsnight and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post - to a senior role in BBC News.

In July, The Financial Times reported that Sir Robbie Gibb, Theresa May's former communications director who now also sits on the BBC board, had texted Unsworth to voice concerns about the appointment, saying Brammar's past criticism of the government could damage the BBC's reputation for impartiality.

The exchange has not been officially confirmed, but when asked about the row in a recent interview, Unsworth stressed that the BBC recruitment process was "independent" and "free from any corporate interest".

"Obviously, there are some people who feel we are subject to influence one way or the other," she told the Westminster Media Forum.

"But it comes back to the robustness of our editorial processes, people who understand their role as a public service provider, and the need for absolute independence and impartiality in what they do.

"We have to withstand any pressure that comes from anywhere, and I think we do that pretty well in general."