The BBC's embarrassing coverage of Wimbledon is for people who don't like sport

We live in divided times, but based on recent correspondence from Telegraph Sport readers, there are three issues on which everyone can agree. The first is about poor old Jake Humphrey, who really does seem to bring it out in people. The second is a firmly held belief that important sporting events should be on free-to-air television. And the third is irritation with the BBC coverage of Wimbledon, which has been bringing blood to a rolling boil from Cornwall to Stornoway. While there’s not much to be done about Jake, you do have to wonder if topics two and three are on a collision course and that we might all have to reassess our views.

Because the BBC has effectively recused itself from televising tennis for the other 50 weeks a year, this fortnight exists as a standalone event, and that is leading to some awful TV for sports fans. Certainly the BBC coverage is far inferior to that on Eurosport and Amazon Prime Video, whose presenters, pundits and producers are plugging away year round: expert, well-drilled, confident in what they are trying to do, and for whom.

By contrast, the BBC offering seems to be frightened of getting too involved with the actual tennis for fear of alienating some putative casual fan, an imagined viewer who is interested in giggly chit-chat, celebrity-spotting, reassured by the presence of comfortingly familiar faces from other BBC properties, swearing fealty to the diktat that sport’s primary purpose is to be a vehicle for social change. Analysis, challenge, insight and debate have all been left by the side of the road this year for a chummy, participation-medal affair, wasting the talents of some of the excellent broadcasters involved and providing a cosy, happy-clappy festival not of gladiatorial elite sport but of twee togetherness.

If a friend to all is a friend to none, this is sport for people who don’t like sport, and the cheerleading this year has reached embarrassing levels, notably for Katie Boulter’s match on Saturday night. Being the British tennis women’s No.1 – the most stylish branch of Greggs, the cleanest public loo in France, the world’s tallest dachshund – is all very well, but it was abundantly clear that she was getting absolutely gubbed by Elena Rybakina, the defending champion. And so it went, but judging from the BBC coverage, you might form the impression this was an heroic effort from Our Girl, losing nothing in defeat, carried out on her shield etc etc and so on. Come off it. Rybakina barely got out of first gear.

Not to pick on individuals, but with the obvious exception of Sir Andy Murray and the occasional deep run by Tim Henman, Johannesburg-born Cameron Norrie or Sydney-born Jo Konta, Boulter and most of Britain’s finest throughout my lifetime have been lucky to be sharing a court with their inevitable Wimbledon conquerors. For the Beeb to pretend otherwise, or that they have much going for them as tennis players other than the right nationality is childish, and while there is nothing wrong with a bit of gentle patriotism, the balance has become totally skewed.

Irritations with iPlayer outages, having to switch channels and Brit-free second fortnights are annoying if perhaps inevitable, but the broader problem is that Wimbledon on BBC TV is being covered not as a sports tournament but as a general interest event. Could be tennis, could be Glastonbury. The flattening out of everything into human interest fluff, “very personal journeys”, a patronising fear of losing people if they aren’t spoonfed, a yearning to find the bien pensant “narrative” at all costs: these are all familiar from other arms of the Beeb TV output. Increasingly, it feels like if you have a working grasp of any given topic, you’re going to get frustrated and talked down to.

I reckon I’ve watched a few televised hours of every Test match England have played this Millennium and I still learn stuff from the Sky coverage; it feels inconceivable that someone might say the same about tennis on the Beeb. Is that the same with BBC politics, news, climate issues? I am not qualified to comment, although I really hope it’s not. But in terms of free-to-air sport at least, terrestrial needn’t have to mean without form, and void. Sports fans deserve better.

