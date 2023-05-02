BBC World Service launches emergency pop-up radio service for Sudan

Black smoke seen over the city of Khartoum after recent explosions

An emergency radio service for Sudan is to be launched on BBC News Arabic on Tuesday, by the World Service.

The pop-up radio service will be broadcast twice daily for three months, providing news and information for people in the war-torn African nation.

It will include eyewitness accounts and news on diplomatic efforts, the BBC said, and help counter disinformation.

BBC director general Tim Davie said the move was "crucial at a time of great uncertainty".

The programme will be broadcast live from London, with input and analysis from teams in Amman in Jordan and the Egyptian capital Cairo.

It will be available on shortwave radio in Sudan, as well as online, where listeners will be able to hear information on how to access essential supplies and services, the BBC said.

"The World Service provides an essential lifeline to many around the world where access to accurate news and information is scarce," Mr Davie said in a statement.

"The enhanced emergency service for Sudan will be crucial at a time of great uncertainty in the country."

Fighting that has erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership.

The clashes are between the regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Liliane Landor, director of the World Service, said: "The situation in Sudan has escalated quickly with its citizens seeking clear, independent information and advice at a time of critical need.

"BBC Arabic's Emergency Radio Service for Sudan will bring vital live updates of the situation on the ground and inform listeners of life-saving resources."

The programme will broadcast at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on 21,510 kHz and 17:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on 15,310kHz. The first programme will be available on Tuesday afternoon.