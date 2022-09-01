BBC viewing figures for the Hundred fall by up to 20 per cent in serious blow to competition

The Hundred appears to be contending with a declining viewership in its second year - GETTY IMAGES

BBC audiences for the Hundred are dipping by up to 20 per cent in a setback for cricketing chiefs overseeing the format's second year.

A fall from an average of 615,000 per match last summer to just over 500,000 this campaign comes despite bumper numbers for Test match highlights.

Ben Stokes and the England team are now pulling in one million-plus BBC Two numbers – double the Hundred's current average.

Figures obtained by Telegraph Sport show a particular slump for the new competition in recent weeks:

Aug 28: 490,000 watched Birmingham Phoenix men vs Manchester Originals (a 6.7 per cent fall on normal BBC Two audiences at that time).

Aug 24: 260,000 viewed London Spirit women vs Welsh Fire women, while 570,000 tuned in for the men's match (eight per cent down on normal audience).

Aug 22: 320,000 watched the Welsh Fire women vs Southern Brave women afternoon match, while 480,000 watched the later men's match (seven per cent down).

Aug 14: 500,000 viewed Northern Superchargers men vs London Spirit men (up 2.9 per cent, with viewers tuning in after the Women's Euro 2022 football final).

Aug 11: 510,000 watched Oval Invincibles men vs Northern Superchargers men (down seven percent).

Overall, figures from the Broadcasters' Audience Research Board conservatively suggest viewing is down around 18.9 per cent on last year's tournament, when the two 2021 finals are not included.

There was much fanfare around the launch of the Hundred last summer, and sources close to the BBC suggested there may be a host of factors behind the drop in viewer numbers rather than a specific fall in interest in the format.

The Oval Invincibles taking on the Northern Superchargers in mid-August - PA

Tom Harrington, an analyst at Enders Analysis, said: "Maybe up to half of that decrease you could put down to general decline in television viewing, while the rest would be due to some combination of fixture quality, competition in slots and loss of interest in the event itself."

The BBC numbers paint only a partial picture as coverage is shared with Sky Sports, but the paid-for broadcaster's viewing figures were unavailable for like-for-like comparison. Whatever the reason for the fall in viewers, the numbers will concern the England and Wales Cricket Board, given the Hundred got off to such a promising start on the BBC.

Last season, the opening game, the women's match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals, had viewing figures which peaked at 1.6 million on the BBC, with a further 180,000 people streaming the game live on BBC iPlayer – a record for any women's cricket match on the BBC.

The total viewing figures on the BBC were only fractionally short of the peak of 1.7 million who watched England's men's Twenty20 fixture with Pakistan the previous Sunday.

The ECB has previously faced years of criticism over locking cricket away behind the Sky paywall. The BBC said when contacted by Telegraph Sport: "We're really proud of BBC Sport's comprehensive coverage of The Hundred.

"It has opened the world of cricket to new audiences with millions of people tuning in to follow it across our platforms."