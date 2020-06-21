BBC viewing figures for Crystal Palace v Bournemouth may break Sky's all-time record

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth - Shuttershock

The BBC’s first ever Premier League game was watched by a Saturday-night television audience of almost four million, just short of Sky Sports’ all-time record.

Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth attracted a peak BBC One audience of 3.9 million, which was a quarter share of the total audience, and averaged at 3.6 million during a comfortable win for Roy Hodgson’s team.

Sky’s record still stands for the 2012 Manchester derby, which was also shown free-to-air, and which attracted respective peak and average audience figures of 4.4 million and 4.04 million.

The BBC’s figures, however, do not yet include those viewers who watched either digitally or on BBC iPlayer, which broadcast the match with the option of no artificial background crowd noise.

These figures are expected either later on Sunday or on Monday morning. It was the first time that top-flight English league football had been broadcast on the BBC since 1988 and was the second free-to-air match since the Premier League resumed last Wednesday.

The return of Match of the Day to its regular Saturday night BBC One slot also attracted a peak TV audience of 2.7m.

Sky’s Premier League record of 4.04m for the 2012 Manchester derby is also understood to have not included Sky Go or Now TV figures, although changing viewing habits even in the past eight years are likely to have made those additions lower than BBC’s iPlayer or digital offering.

Both numbers could also be eclipsed when the figures are collated for Sunday’s Merseyside derby, which is being shown free-to-air on Sky, although Manchester City’s 3-0 win against Arsenal means that it is not possible for Jurgen Klopp’s team to clinch the title in this match.

The BBC’s next match is on Wednesday, when Norwich play against Everton followed by Southampton’s home fixture against Manchester City on July 5.