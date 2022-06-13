BBC unveils modernised flagship TV news studio

The BBC has unveiled its upgraded TV news studio for its flagship programmes, including the BBC News at Ten.

The studio will feature more interactive screens, a robotic camera and a "new giant, curved catwalk".

"It gives us a platform which allows us to tell stories in a much more vibrant, creative and impactful way," said presenter Huw Edwards.

It will be seen for the first time on BBC One's News at Ten on Monday.

This is the first revamp of a BBC News studio in a decade.

The new BBC studio is considerably bigger

Edwards, who presents BBC News at Ten, added: "We're really proud of it and I can't wait to share it with our viewers."

The studio will also house London's regional bulletins and a host of other news programmes.

A new giant curved catwalk has been designed to make use of the large floorspace.

Interactive screens will also feature in the new studio, allowing presenters to choose between different types of content, and a larger weather map will also be in place.

Hugh Edwards will be taking to the new catwalk

The set can also be reconfigured for special occasions, such as election specials.

The new studio, located in New Broadcasting House in central London, comes as part of the BBC's commitment to modernise the delivery of its news output and better serve its audiences.

Behind the scenes, new equipment will see a move towards a more sustainable form of broadcasting, with the new studio using less power than its predecessor thanks to the installation of LED lighting.

The current BBC News studio is smaller

Jonathan Munro, interim director of BBC News, said: "Bringing greater value to our audiences has been at the core of this project and we're so excited to finally bring the newly refurbished studio to viewers at home.

"As the first major refurbishment our news studios have seen in a decade, it is a real blueprint for how we move forward in future-proofing our news output."