BBC refusal to call Hamas terrorists ‘unsustainable and indefensible’, says MP

Protesters draped in Israeli flags gather outside BBC HQ in London to appeal to the corporation to call Hamas 'terrorists' - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

The BBC’s refusal to describe Hamas as terrorists has become “unsustainable”, an MP has said after it briefly reported the killing of two Swedes in Brussels as a terror attack.

When news of the shooting broke on Monday, the BBC’s website described it as a “terror attack”, but the corporation swiftly changed the headline to remove any reference to terrorism.

Critics said it showed the corporation’s stance on terrorism is so muddled that even its own staff do not understand the policy.

Separately, The Telegraph has discovered more than 20 instances of the BBC referring to individuals or groups as terrorists in recent years, further undermining its claim that it avoids using the word in order to maintain impartiality.

It led to accusations of double standards by those who say the BBC treats Hamas differently from other proscribed terrorist organisations because of anti-Israeli bias within the corporation.

On Monday night , the BBC headlined a story on its website: “Brussels shooting: Suspect at large after two Swedes killed in terror attack.”

Social media users pointed out that the headline appeared to go against the BBC policy of not using the word terrorists.

Minutes after it was published, the headline was amended to eliminate any mention of terror. Instead, it read: “Brussels shooting: Two Swedes killed and suspect still at large.”

The BBC said it had made an error. A spokesman said: “This was a mistake – the headline should have attributed the words, so it was swiftly changed.”

The BBC has previously insisted its long-standing position is for its reporters not to use the term unless quoting someone else using it.

John Simpson, the BBC’s world affairs editor, said the corporation would be “taking sides” if it described Hamas as terrorists, and that using the term would mean not reporting the conflict with “due impartiality”.

But The Telegraph has established that the BBC regularly describes other individuals and groups as terrorists.

As well as describing the 9/11 hijackings in the US and the 7/7 suicide bombings in the UK as terrorist attacks, the BBC has described Isis, al-Qaeda, the Paris Bataclan attackers, the Charlie Hebdo killers and the London Bridge attackers as terrorists.

It also said the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, the murder of Lee Rigby and the New Zealand mosque attack were terrorist attacks, as well as describing a group of white supremacists as terrorists earlier this year.

Andrew Percy, a Conservative MP who converted to Judaism in 2017, said: “The BBC’s position is just completely unsustainable and indefensible.

“If they haven’t followed their own rule in the past, they should stop treating the rest of us as fools when what’s really going on here is continued biased coverage when it comes to the issues of the Middle East and Israel. We all know what they are up to.”

Protesters draped in Israeli flags join a gathering outside the headquarters of the BBC in London on Monday to appeal to the corporation to call Hamas terrorists.

On Tuesday, after a scheduled monthly meeting of the BBC board, the corporation said it “expects” and “welcomes” scrutiny of the way it covers the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A statement said: “No one who has watched or listened to harrowing reports over the last 10 days could be left in any doubt about the horror brought about by Hamas’s attack on defenceless civilians in Israel.

“As this war continues, with so many deaths of innocent civilians in both Israel and Gaza, the BBC will no doubt continue to come under scrutiny about the way in which we cover it – that is to be expected and also welcomed. The BBC is listening.

“We believe that our editorial guidelines serve us well, and continue to serve us well in difficult circumstances. We do periodically review them as a matter of course, and when we do so at our next planned review in the spring we will consult and debate these issues just as we always do.”

