BBC TV licence fee: What is it and why is it under threat?

The TV licence fee is to rise by £10.50 to £169.50 in 2024, the government has said.

It also announced a review of how the BBC will be funded from 2028.

How much is the BBC TV licence fee?

The TV licence is currently £159 a year (£53.50 for black and white TV sets).

Money raised from the licence fee pays for BBC shows and services - including TV, radio, the BBC website, podcasts, iPlayer and apps.

In 2022-23, £3.74bn was raised by the licence fee, accounting for about 65% of the BBC's total income of £5.73bn.

The BBC's funding has gone up in the last decade from £3.70bn in 2013 to £3.74bn in 2023. But If the licence fee had increased with annual inflation, the corporation would have an extra £1.16bn in funding from the fee alone.

The remaining money came from commercial and other activities (such as grants, royalties and rental income).

In exchange for licence fee money, the BBC is committed to providing public service broadcasting.

According to its Royal Charter this means its mission is "to act in the public interest" by providing "impartial, high-quality and distinctive" content, which will "inform, educate and entertain" everyone who pays the licence fee.

Why is the licence fee under threat and what could replace it?

The licence fee's existence is guaranteed until 31 December 2027.

The government has launched a review of how the BBC will be funded after that.

"The review will look at how we can ensure the funding model is fair to the public, sustainable for the long-term and supports the BBC's vital role in growing our creative industries," Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said.

The licence fee has been criticised for several reasons.

It is a flat-rate payment, which means that the poorest households are paying as much as the richest.

Questions have also been raised about whether non-payment is a serious enough issue to justify someone being threatened with prosecution.

The licence fee was introduced in 1946, when the BBC was the sole provider of broadcasting in the UK.

However, it now competes not only with advertising-funded TV channels, but also online content such as YouTube and subscription services such as Netflix and Now TV. Many people question whether they should still be forced to pay for the BBC, when it is a service they may not necessarily use.

Alternatives that have been suggested include:

A tax on broadband connections

A government grant funded out of general taxation

Part-funding through advertising

A subscription model

Who needs to have a TV licence?

By law, each household in the UK has to pay the licence fee (with some exemptions) if they:

watch or record programmes as they're being shown on any TV channel

watch programmes live on any online TV service - for instance, Channel 4, YouTube, or Amazon Prime Video

download or watch any BBC programmes on BBC iPlayer

The rules apply to any device on which a programme is viewed, including a TV, desktop or laptop computer, mobile phone, tablet or set-top box. So, for example, someone watching a live football match on a non-BBC channel via a laptop, would still need to pay.

If you're not using the BBC iPlayer, you do not need a licence to watch non-live programmes or clips on streaming services like Netflix or YouTube.

In 2020, the BBC dropped an arrangement where it paid the licence fee of anyone aged 75 or over. Since then, it has only funded a free licence for any household where someone aged over 75 receives pension credit.

How many people are prosecuted for licence evasion?

If you do not pay the licence fee, you can be taken to court. In 2022 there were for TV licence evasion.

Those people were fined an average of £202.