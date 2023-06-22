New BBC trans drama lambasted for its ‘outdated, sexist’ attitude

Paris Lees wrote the eight-part drama series that is based on her own life - S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

The BBC is facing a backlash for commissioning an “outdated, sexist” drama by a trans activist.

The new eight-part series, titled What It Feels Like For A Girl, is written and executively produced by Paris Lees, a prominent trans woman activist who was born as a male.

Based on her memoir of the same name, and due to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, it is described as a coming of age drama of a transgender teenager called Byron who leaves a working class town to find solitude with a drag queen, called Lady Die, in Nottingham in the noughties.

While some have praised it as a step forward for diversity, others online have criticised it for making a “mockery” of women and vowed to cancel or boycott their licence fee.

The drama charts much of Lees own upbringing, living as a teenage boy before transitioning to a trans woman.

But Joan Smith, who was the co-chair of the Mayor of London’s violence against women and girls board, criticised how Lees has an “attachment to a very outdated, sexist view of what it means to be a woman” by having described being catcalled as “awesome” in her memoir and boasting about being “a bit of a slut”.

Ms Smith wrote in UnHerd: “Paris Lees has no idea what it feels like to be a girl... If the corporation is really interested in what it means to be a girl, maybe it could ask one?”

The BBC describes Paris Lees as 'an exciting new voice in UK television' - Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Keith Jordan, the co-founder of Our Duty, a group of families opposed to gender ideology, said the commissioning of the series showed that “the BBC continues its quest to be the leading purveyor of gender identity ideology”.

The BBC’s press release on the drama said the trans protagonist, Byron, is “sick of mam, sick of dad” and “needs to get away” from home so becomes enchanted by “the mesmerising Lady Die” drag queen and “is adopted into Lady Die’s hilarious and chaotic family of troublemakers”.

“Between them, they beg, steal and skank their way on a rollercoaster ride of hedonism at the heart of the UK’s early 2000s club scene,” the BBC said.

While the press release described Lees as an “award-winning writer and journalist”, it failed to mention that she was sentenced to two years in a young offenders institution aged 18 for robbery.

Lees has been contacted for comment. Addressing critics on Twitter, she said: “To the haters, I’ve dealt with hostility from people like you all my life and you’re not going to silence me and you don’t intimidate me. I’ve seen it all before. I’m living my life on my terms whether you like it or not.”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “Anyone who’s read What It Feels Like For A Girl will know what a hugely distinctive, surprising and moving work it is, and its journey to the BBC – adapted by Paris herself – sees the arrival of an exciting new voice in UK television.”