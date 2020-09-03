New BBC boss bans journalists from posting ‘partisan’ tweets - ‘You should not be working here’

The BBC’s new director general has told employees they should not work at the corporation if they want to be partisan on social media.

Tim Davie said in comments seen by Yahoo News UK: “If you want to be an opinionated columnist, or a partisan campaigner on social media, then that is a valid choice but you should not be working at the BBC.”

Davie, who was recently reported as wanting less left-leaning comedy in the corporation’s programming, is understood to have told colleagues he would rigorously enforce the policy.