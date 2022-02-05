BBC Thriller Chloe Will Make You Want To Delete Your Social Media

Maybelle Morgan
·4 min read

It’s not something many of us would like to linger on for too long, purely because the truth would terrify us, but ever wondered how easy it would be for someone to gain access to your life?

How very open and vulnerable does social media make our lives? Is your Instagram account public? Even if it isn’t, how many followers do you have who you’ve never met? Have you added a location tag to that very aesthetic brunch you just had? Or tagged your very visible, sociable and trusting circle of friends? Had a morning routine that you humble-bragged about on your IG Stories? Then, it turns out, very open indeed. It wouldn’t take much for the wrong person, an intelligent improvisor and manipulator of the highest degree, someone who had mentally stored every last detail of your very open life, to walk straight in. In Chloe, BBC One and Amazon Prime Video’s six-part psychological thriller series, that person is Becky Green.

Created, written and directed by Sex Education’s Alice Seabright and starring The Crown’s Erin Doherty as the insidious Becky, alongside Brit actors from Gangs of London, The Serpent and Poldark, the first episode opens with a familiar sight: a thumb flicking through a feed. It belongs to Becky, a woman living in a small flat in Bristol, caring for her mother who has early-onset dementia. In bed, while outside having a cigarette and then during breakfast she obsessively scrolls through the picture-perfectly curated Instagram account of the titular woman, Chloe Fairbourne. We see photos of Chloe poolside in a far-flung destination; laughing with her inner circle of attractive and creative friends; gazing lovingly into the eyes of her handsome partner at a fancy dinner party; smiling with her stylish best friend at a picnic. What initially seems like an unhealthy online habit – what we assume is a little window into another life, giving Becky a fleeting escape from the responsibilities of her difficult situation – is quickly revealed to be something much darker.

Becky works as a temp, lying to employees that she “likes the variety” but instead using her proximity to clients’ lives to shrewdly observe, eavesdrop and then memorise influential individual names and exploit their buzzy calendar highlights to her own advantage: a fancy party here, a gallery opening there.

One day, stalking Chloe’s Instagram, Becky sees wave after wave of brokenhearted tributes and she comes to the realisation that Chloe has died. And now it isn’t aimless fun; she is using her quick thinking and deviousness as part of a crystal-clear agenda and it’s to infiltrate Chloe’s life to find out what happened. Yes, it’s shudder-inducing – even more so when you realise the ease with which she is able to do so.

The first to be enveloped in her plan is Chloe’s best friend, Livia. Becky ‘bumps into’ her first at a gallery opening, inventing an enviable alter ego, Sasha Miles: a high-flying events exec with powerful art connections who just moved back from Japan – someone who wouldn’t look amiss in Chloe’s attractive group of friends. After Becky stages another serendipitous meeting at Livia’s weekly yoga class, plus much flattery and feigning of common interests, Livia begins to introduce Becky to the rest of the circle. The story intensifies and by the end of the episode we’ve hurtled towards a huge, stomach-churning twist.

Erin Doherty is absolutely stellar as Becky in her Talented Mr Ripley-esque manoeuvres, especially the sudden switches in her demeanour to suit the situation: from affable and disarming to meek and invisible. Her character plays upon the very relatable human trait that most of us would be too polite to point out we didn’t know someone at an event or be swift to second-guess our own memory. After all, it’s easier to assume familiarity than risk embarrassment.

Dystopian shows like Black Mirror have already brought attention to how much our reliance on technology can damage our lives, imploring us to reassess what good there is to be had in sharing every aspect of our existence – whether it’s the impact of a culture of constant comparison on our mental health, or much worse. Chloe operates on this same suspicious and overcautious fear, and for good reason. News reports tell us stories every day of how social media or dating apps are being used to stalk and harm women.

Tackling grief, secrets and identity and issuing a reminder that even picture-perfect lives on Instagram are merely highlights reels, it really is enough to make you think twice about how much we share with the outside world about our inner lives. Anyone else putting their profiles on private?

Chloe is out on BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video on 6th February

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

What I Learned From Watching BBC's Couples Therapy

TV & Film About Scams & Swindlers in 2022

The Best New TV Shows To Watch In 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kanye West 'Showered' Julia Fox (and Her Friends!) with Gifts for Actress' Birthday: Source

    "She is a good focus for him and makes him relax a bit," a source tells PEOPLE of their relationship

  • Kanye West gifts Julia Fox and her friends Birkin bags

    Fox and West have been dating since the beginning of 2022

  • Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms. Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Juggling act: Rams O'Connell game planning and looking ahead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin O'Connell realizes there are going to be plenty of questions about his next steps after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator prefers to keep the focus on the immediate task at hand. O'Connell is expected to become the Minnesota Vikings' next head coach as soon as Feb. 14, the day after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 36-year old O'Connell admitted he has a winter coat, but that was the closest he came to discu

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. Canada improved to 2-0 with the win, while Finland fell to 0-2. For the second straight game, Fillier got the scoring started for the Canadians as part of a two-goal performance.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher saw your memes after going viral

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher comments on going viral after a broadcast caught him looking extremely tired on the bench in a win vs. the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Suns' Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

    NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections. The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host Feb. 20. Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference. The other reserves from the Western Conference

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t