BBC Three Slots ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ into Summer Schedule

U.K. digital channel BBC Three has acquired “Canada’s Drag Race.”

Twelve Canadian drag artists will compete for the title of ‘Canada’s First Drag Superstar’ in the 10 x 60′ show that has elements of the popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Drag Race U.K.”

The three permanent judges include Brooke Lynn Hytes, an alumni of “Drag Race” season 11, model and LGBQT+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and supermodel Stacey McKenzie. A celebrity guest host will join them each week. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge, Michelle Visage, will appear as a guest judge.

BBC’s acquisition of the show continues the trend of U.K. broadcasters acquiring international versions of successful formats to air during the COVID-19 period. ITV recently picked up “Love Island Australia” to air in place of the U.K. summer edition, which was last month canceled for the year due to concerns around filming the show abroad amid the pandemic.

“‘Canada’s Drag Race’ airing on BBC is further proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates around the globe,” said RuPaul.

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said: “We’re very excited that BBC Three will be the only place in the U.K. to watch the first ever ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ and to be working with World of Wonder again. With a brilliant combination of contestants, judges and challenges, it has all the ingredients of a spectacularly fun series. Get ready to fall in love with these Canadian Queens.”

The series is a production for World of Wonder, produced by Blue Ant Studios in association with Crave, a division of Bell Media. Campbell and Kate Phillips, controller for BBC Entertainment, oversaw the acquisition for the BBC.

“Canada’s Drag Race” will be available weekly on BBC on-demand service iPlayer every Friday from July 3.

