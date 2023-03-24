BBC suspends proposed closure of the BBC Singers

The BBC Singers, a choir of 20 musicians, had been due to close in July

The BBC has paused its decision to close the BBC Singers, after "a number of organisations" came forward to offer alternative funding.

The group, which is the UK's only full-time professional chamber choir, was targeted by budget cuts shortly before celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The proposal sparked a backlash, with 140,000 people signing a petition urging the BBC to reverse its decision.

A temporary reprieve has been granted, as new funding models are explored.

"I am confident that this does secure their future," said Simon Webb, the BBC's head of orchestras and choirs.

"But this has all happened just in the last few days - and what we're looking for now is a little bit of time to quietly, confidentially have conversations with these external partners."

He declined requests to name the organisations involved but said the choir would still be called the BBC Singers - a name they adopted in 1972, having previously been known as the Wireless Singers, the BBC Chorus, the Variety Chorus and even the Kentucky Minstrels.

The BBC also confirmed that the ensemble would appear at this year's Proms concerts.

Previously, the 20-member choir had been due to close in July, meaning they would miss the summer music festival entirely.

The corporation's u-turn was received with relief by many in the arts world.

"This is wonderful news," tweeted actor Samuel West, who performed with the BBC Singers at the 2002 Proms. "Thank you @BBC for listening to reason, and music, and beauty."

"Rejoice! What a fabulous way to start a Friday," added former MP Ed Balls. Opera star Jennifer Johnston said she was "cautiously optimistic", while conductor John Rutter thanked "all who raised their voice" in protest.

That included thousands of amateur singers in choirs across the UK and abroad, who joined forces to produce a video pleading for the BBC Singers to be saved.

"The outpouring of love for the BBC Singers and orchestras over the past few weeks has been incredible and we know our members are hugely grateful for all the support they've received," said Naomi Pohl, general secretary of the Musicians Union.

Choirmaster Sam Evans, who organised the video campaign, also welcomed the latest development.

"It goes to show that when you've got an important message, you can make your voices heard," he said.

"I don't want to fight the BBC," he added. "I feel like the BBC is a family member, but sometimes people in your family take wrong turns and they need to be told that they're making a mistake."

'Lamentable' decision

The decision to close the BBC Singers was part of a wider programme to downsize the BBC's classical music groups, announced at the start of the month.

It also involves a 20% reduction of roles in the BBC's English orchestras - the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Concert orchestra and the BBC Philharmonic.

Tenor Adrian Thompson performs the world premiere of Judith Weir's In The Land of Uz with the BBC Singers and conductor David Hill in 2017

The BBC said it was part of a plan that "prioritises quality, agility and impact". According to the latest BBC annual report, £25m was spent on orchestras and performing groups in the last financial year.

The BBC says it needs to find £400 million in savings by 2027 because of the two-year freeze in the licence fee imposed by the Government.

The move caused consternation across the classical music world. Cellist Julian Lloyd Webber called the cuts "lamentable" and said they called the future of the licence fee into question.

"What has happened to our nation's beloved BBC - the organisation that has been responsible for some of the greatest classical music broadcasts in history?" he said in the Radio Times.

"The dereliction of its core principles has happened stealthily, over many years and with a lack of transparency that has eroded trust both inside and outside the organisation.

"Quite rightly, profound questions are now being asked as to what, if anything, the BBC still stands for."

On Thursday, the Telegraph reported that Britain's pre-eminent conductor, Sir Simon Rattle, "may be willing to boycott the BBC Proms" in protest at the cuts.

The Musicians Union has said it will continue to fight to save roles in other BBC performing groups.

Which performance groups are affected?

The BBC Singers, based at the BBC's Maida Vale Studios in London, have now been granted a temporary reprieve as alternative funding models are sought. The choir performs across the UK and around the world, making annual appearances at the BBC Proms.

The BBC's three English orchestras - Symphony, Concert and Philharmonic - will see a 20% reduction in roles.

The BBC Concert Orchestra can be heard on BBC Radio 2's Sunday Night Is Music Night and on BBC Radio 3. It explores a wide selection of music, ranging from classical to contemporary.

The BBC Philharmonic is based at Media City UK in Salford, and performs an annual season of concerts at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, as well as giving regular concerts at other venues across the north of England.

The BBC Symphony Orchestra plays a major role at The Proms, and also has an annual season at London's Barbican. Its commitment to contemporary music is demonstrated by a range of premieres each season.

In a statement, the BBC said it would "continue to engage with the Musicians' Union and the other BBC Unions about our proposals on the BBC's English Orchestras".

"The financial challenges are still there," said Mr Webb, "but we've set out our plan… and now we're listening.

"If there are counter-proposals, we're very much listening to that, as we have done with the BBC Singers."

The backlash over cuts to classical music comes at an awkward time for the BBC.

It recently suspended, then reinstated, Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker after a critical tweet on the government's asylum policy triggered a row over the broadcaster's impartiality rules.

Meanwhile, BBC chairman Richard Sharp is under continued scrutiny after it was revealed he helped facilitate a £800,000 loan for then-prime minister Boris Johnson - shortly before the government appointed Sharp to the BBC board.

He is currently awaiting the result of an investigation by Adam Heppinstall KC, who was tasked with re-examining the appointment process.

And there are continued protests over cuts to local radio, with staff at the BBC's 39 local stations planning a 24-hour walk-out on 15 March, which is Budget day.

