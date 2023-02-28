BBC will suspend licence fee for King's Coronation

The fee suspension will allow venues across the country to screen the live coronation - IAN VOGLER

The BBC has announced that it will suspend the licence fee as a one-off for the King’s Coronation weekend.

The broadcaster said it is in “exceptional circumstances” that a temporary dispensation is granted, with the event needing to be of “national importance”.

It was previously done for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June last year.

The fee suspension will allow venues across the country to screen the live coronation ceremony coverage on May 6, as well as the coronation concert at Windsor Castle the following day.

Usually, they would have to purchase the broadcaster’s TV licence, which costs £159 for a colour licence and £53.50 for a black and white licence annually.

The license fee was suspended for Queen Elizabeth II's jubilee - Chris Jackson

The exemption means that events can be organised to screen the coronation for communities in venues such as churches and town halls without needing to purchase a licence.

Other examples of community venues include commercial premises such as concert halls, performing arts venues and cinemas. It also applies to any outdoor venues which have the facilities to screen.

The Queen’s coronation in 1953 came before colour TV licences were introduced, in 1968, but a dispensation was offered for black and white TV licences.

The late Queen's coronation came before colour TV licences were introduced - Universal History Archive

Other examples of one-off dispensations being offered by the BBC are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May 2018 and the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in September 2021.

The TV licence dispensation is decided on a case-by-case basis, taking into account whether the event has a high level of public interest, whether it is a bank holiday and whether people are likely to want to watch the event in a community setting, such as a street party.

Thousands of people across the country are expected to celebrate the King’s Coronation at street parties hosted within their local communities, where the event can now be streamed.

It is the first coronation to be staged in Britain for 70 years and it will see the Royal anointed and crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in front of more than 2,000 guests.

The Queen Consort will also be anointed and crowned in a simpler ceremony during the King’s coronation service.

The special one-off TV licence dispensation covers May 6 and 7.