BBC Studios Names Tom Fussell As CEO, Replacing Tim Davie
BBC Studios has appointed chief finance officer Tom Fussell as CEO, more than one year after Tim Davie moved to become DG.
Fussell has held the interim post since 2020, overseeing the producer-distributor’s global strategy.
He will lead on the development of ambitious expansion plans as Davie tasks BBC Studios with boosting commercial returns, while also overseeing diversity and inclusion targets and multiple other areas of business.
“In the last year, Tom has proven himself an outstanding leader for BBC Studios, steering the company through its most difficult times with both conviction and compassion, and delivering strong results,” said Davie.
More to follow
