BBC Studios Inks Content Deal With China’s Huawei

Click here to read the full article.

BBC Studios has struck a content deal with the controversial Chinese technology giant Huawei.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The BBC’s commercial arm will supply Huawei Video with 300 hours of programming, which will be available on mobile devices in 26 countries, including in China, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Russia and Latin America.

More from Deadline

Shows that form part of the arrangement include Call The Midwife, Neal Street Productions’ period baby delivery drama, anthology comedy series Inside No 9 and Brian Cox’s science show Wonders Of The Solar System.

Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution at BBC Studios, said the deal “will take some of the best, boldest and most creative British content directly to many millions of Huawei mobile users across the world.”

Huawei has become a lightning rod for fears over Chinese spying on the West, with U.S. president Donald Trump blacklisting the company last year. There has also been huge debate about Huawei’s involvement in building 5G networks around the world, including in the UK, where it will be barred from supplying equipment to sensitive areas of the network.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.