BBC Studios Global Distribution CEO Explains Why ‘Super Serving Audiences’ Is the Bottom Line

Brandon Katz
·8 min read

Rebecca Glashow, BBC Studios’ CEO of global distribution, has worked with many leading media brands that do many different things. In Demand, Comcast, Discovery, Viacom — the common thread between them all is the push to deliver “content that matters, to connect with people, no matter what part of the food chain you sit in,” Glashow told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View.

Distribution, monetization, advertising — none of the moneymaking arenas within the entertainment industry matter if a company isn’t first and foremost putting out titles that resonate with viewers. It’s why, above all else, Glashow believes her main job requirement is to “super serve audiences” with a diverse array of impactful programming.

That perspective comes from a place of deep passion for storytelling instilled in her by her Nobel Prize-winning particle physicist father Sheldon Glashow.

Instead of lectures about fermions and bosons (both real words — I checked), the most important lesson Glashow took from him is to follow your passion. Between devouring an eclectic mix of movie genres as a child to marathoning the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy during snowy Christmases alone in her early-career New York City apartments, Glashow has always been enamored with the magic of entertainment — and the strategy behind it.

“I belong in an industry where I’m super passionate about the content and I’m surrounded by people who are equally excited and passionate, and I can be as creatively adjacent as any commercial person could be,” she said.

Also Read:
Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney

At BBC, Glashow is navigating through yet another industry metamorphosis as the embryonic streaming era gives way to a mature, fragmented and absurdly crowded market. Here, she believes the company has become a “quiet giant” thanks to its volume of programming disseminated across a number of platforms and companies.

In speaking with TheWrap, she reveals how crucial flexibility is in today’s industry, why strategic partnerships are integral to BBC’s future and how the well-positioned company plans to continue evolving.

The below conversation has been edited for style and length.

You’ve worked at a lot of different companies that do a lot of different things. What has been the most surprising thing you’ve learned about the entertainment industry as a result?
I always saw it as what is happening next in the industry and really being on the bleeding edge of that. In Demand was the advent of streaming video, ultimately. And being at Comcast was launching interactive products and launching on demand, collapsing of the windows and being there to help define that. And then, going to Discovery was launching digital businesses inside of a traditional media company.

The most interesting thing to me is the journey to the customer. It’s all about serving audiences and serving fans, and the various journeys to get there. It’s taken this industry a long time to finally realize what we’re here to do, which is just super serve audiences and deliver to all of us during high times, good times, bad times what really connects us and keeps us energized and optimistic.

Also Read:
BBC Studios Taps Janet Brown, Promotes Tara Maitra to Newly Created North American Executive Roles

BBC has long produced global content from all over the world. Now that every major entertainment company is looking to do the same, how does BBC differentiate itself?
We’ve anchored ourselves in a few genres that you can try to replicate. But ultimately, the quality we deliver is sort of un-replicated and that’s a bit because of the heart of what we’re doing — which is being a public service brand.

I would argue we still very much own many genres, especially in the factual space. To have a dedicated unit that is delivering science programming to delivering “Natural History,” that is really breaking the mold with things like “Prehistoric Planet” that nobody else could have done because their talent would never have come to pull something like that off if it wasn’t ultimately for the BBC.

In quality British drama, we are at the forefront in diverse voices because we’re here to really serve all of the U.K. and all global audiences. We have a purpose behind that diversity in our programming. And because we’re not ad-funded at our heart, we’re not chasing certain number of episodes or chasing a rating or chasing an advertiser. That does give us a certain level of creative freedom.

Hatzegopteryx shown in “Prehistoric Planet,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Apple TV+)
Hatzegopteryx shown in “Prehistoric Planet,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Apple TV+)

BBC Studios does a bit of everything in digital from BBC Select, Brit Box, FAST channels, Crackle, BBC American and licensing content outwards. Is there ever any consideration to consolidating some of these efforts or does BBC like being flexible at all these different intervals of the content monetization process?
We are a huge party. I would say we’re a quiet giant. We really produce an enormous amount of content.

We’ve got these incredibly dominant genres, but also brands and IPs that we’ve put out into the ecosystem. That makes us a great supplier. We’ve taken advantage of that. You’ve seen our earnings — we’ve really grown as the streamers compete for quality content because of our brand, because we deliver a distinct voice. And so that part of our business is fast growing and we have placed some bets over time.

I think we have a distinct play in this market to do both. We have 1,500 titles that we sell into this market a year and that’s just scratching the surface because it doesn’t include library and FAST channels. So we are a huge distributor and we are a powerful brand and I think we have the opportunity to do both.

Also Read:
Magical Elves Co-CEOs Talk Pushing ‘to Be First to the Party’ in Breaking Reality TV Ground

BBC reported record financial growth in July and BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell talked up the freedom this allowed to invest in future growth. What are some of those strategies?
I think one of our most distinctive elements is we’ve always been about delivering global audiences. We have channels around the world under our BBC brand. You mentioned BBC America, we have BBC First, dozens of BBC Earth. So we have already been delivering to audiences around the world and we know how to. As the streaming wars heat up, we are able to really bring in audiences that are additive and not just in North America, but around the world. So I think this has given us a huge opportunity.

I think because we cut across so many genres, again back to audiences, we can serve so many audiences. Yes, there’s a lot of copycats, but no one can beat the access that BBC provides and the patience to deliver something like a “Natural History,” which takes years and years and years. The appetite and patience to be able to deliver on that is what’s delivering the growth.

“Dancing With the Stars” is moving from ABC to Disney+. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
“Dancing With the Stars” is moving from ABC to Disney+. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

How does BBC nurture and grow IP that is connecting, whether that be a “Bluey,” “Doctor Who” or something else?
Partnerships are at the heart of what we do because outside the U.S., we don’t have the scale platforms that other people might have. So we really rely on great partnerships, whether it be through channel partnerships or now streaming to really amplify and for us to bring our golden touch and have their really commercial expertise or reach.

“Bluey” is a partnership — Disney is the platform and we manage consumer products. It’s an incredible mutual love for the brand around the world. We are very thoughtful about all of our partnerships, because editorial control is the most valuable asset we have. But there might be cases where partners are able to amplify something in a way we can’t because we don’t have those platforms.

Speaking of partnerships, BBC has already said it’s on board with Disney moving “Dancing With the Stars,” which your company produces, from ABC to Disney+. Do you see that as a viable strategy for any other of your linear hits?
I think we always work collaboratively with the partner on how best we’re going to serve the audience. Ultimately, that was a mutual decision that both sides are excited about. I think it’s a case-by-case basis with any show, though. We want to make sure things reach the maximum audiences and have the longest chance of survival in the market. And I think that’s always a collaboration with our partners to make those decisions.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing content providers such as the BBC?
Cutting through. There’s a lot of choices and I don’t just mean content choices. I spent a long time at a company servicing digital native audiences and you are competing for people’s time. I think quality does matter. I don’t think it’s a quantity game. I think it is really about delivering a brand promise and delivering something that really emotionally connects.

Also Read:
Fabel Entertainment President Wants to Build a ‘Universe’ Around Hits Like ‘Bosch,’ Not Just a Single Show

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canadian welterweight Rory MacDonald calls an end to mixed martial arts career

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald, who fought for the UFC title and won the Bellator championship, has called an end to his mixed martial arts career. The 33-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., who now makes his home in Montreal, made the announcement via social media in the wake of his upset first-round loss Saturday to Dilano (The Postman) Taylor, a late replacement opponent, in the Professional Fighters League semifinal in Cardiff, Wales. "My time has come to put the gloves down for go

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Flames sign Kadri to 7-year, $49-million deal, trade Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi