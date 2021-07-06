BBC star salaries: Gary Lineker still BBC's top earner despite pay cut

Former England footballer Gary Lineker is the presenter of Match of the Day

Gary Lineker remains the BBC's top earner despite agreeing to a pay cut of just under £400,000, the broadcaster has revealed in its annual report.

Last year it was announced the Match of the Day host had agreed to his wages being cut,

Tuesday's report showed he earned £1.36m in the 2020/21 financial year, down from £1.75m.

Radio 2's Zoe Ball, who also took a pay cut after offering to do so, is still the second-highest paid star on £1.13m.

Her current salary is actually £980,000, a reduction of 28% from 2019/2020 - the £1.13m figure takes into account her wages before she took a pay cut towards the end of last year.

The wage bill for all on air talent has been cut by 10% overall to £130m, down from £144m last year.

The pay bill for on-air talent earning more than £150,000 was reduced by £2.2m.

All five of the top earners - which also includes Steve Wright, Huw Edwards and Question Time anchor Fiona Bruce - now earn less than they did last year.

BBC's top-paid presenters

Four women - Ball, Bruce, Radio 2's Vanessa Feltz and Lauren Laverne of 6 Music - make the top 10, the same number as last year.

There are 31 women on the list and 40 men, a split of 44%/56%, despite the previous director general Tony Hall pledging that the gap would be closed by 2020.

Again like last year, all of the top 10 earners are white. While 20% of the overall talent list are from ethnic minority backgrounds, up 2% on last year, the overall staff pay gap for minorities has widened from 3% last year to 3.3%.

Graham Norton, who left his Radio 2 show in December 2020, dropped out of the top 10 entirely. The star, who also fronts the BBC's Eurovision coverage - although the event was cancelled last year due to Covid - now earns in the region of £150,000.

Covid cancellations tell part of the story when it comes to savings - for example, Sue Barker and John McEnroe didn't cover Wimbledon after the event was pulled last year.

The BBC's top 10 earners

Gary Lineker - £1,360,000- £1,364,999 Zoe Ball - £1,130,000-£1,134,999 Steve Wright- £465,000-£469,999 Huw Edwards - £425,000- £429,999 Fiona Bruce - £405,000-£409,999 Stephen Nolan - £405,000-£409,999 Lauren Laverne - £395,000-£399,999 Vanessa Feltz - £390,000-£394,999 Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999 Scott Mills - £375,000-£379,999

Zoe Ball took over from Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in January 2019

Since 2017, the BBC has been made to publish the names of those earning more than £150,000 each year, a move instigated by the Government, and Lineker has topped the list on each occasion.

However, many stars do not appear on the list because the corporation's commercial arm, BBC Studios, does not have to publish its talent spend.

Norton's TV chat show, for instance, does not appear on the report for that reason.

Claudia Winkelman also disappears from the list, as Strictly Come Dancing isn't counted either.

The number of senior leaders at the BBC is down from 253 to 241.

Graham Norton had his own Radio 2 show until December, and is also the voice of the BBC's Eurovision coverage

Director general Tim Davie said: "We have reduced spending on our top stars by 10%. And I should say here that some of the changes won't yet have fed through in the numbers in the report.

"Zoe Ball, for example, requested a pay cut when she agreed her new deal, and that full reduction of 28% isn't yet fully reflected in the figures published today."

He praised the "dazzling" content across the BBC over the past year, adding: "But we have to keep challenging ourselves to go further to make sure the BBC is trusted, relevant, and indispensable."

A breakdown of BBC spending

BBC chairman Richard Sharp said: "During a profound trauma for the nation, almost overnight we reconfigured all the BBC's output around the most urgent needs of the country. The speed and the agility of the response was exceptional, and they continue to demonstrate very clearly the enduring importance of the BBC is core mission to inform, educate and entertain."

He warned about "super inflation" in production with competition from global giants, saying: "The cost of some of our biggest series have more than doubled.

"Yet despite these pressures, the BBC has proved itself to be resilient and relevant and competitive."



Analysis box by Amol Rajan, media editor

This Annual Report covers an exceptional year. Despite the usual supply of controversy, from the Proms to Lord Dyson's report on the Princess Diana interview, there are deep trends within this pandemic year which show the BBC to be pursuing a clear strategy under its new leadership.

First, reach: 6.1bn streams on iPlayer represents 28% growth, an extraordinary performance. Average time spent with the BBC each also grew. In the current global market, that is remarkable.

Second, leanness: Tim Davie, Director-General since September, is a commercial creature, and wants efficiency. This has caused ruction and even distress within the BBC, with many staff leaving or having to re-apply for jobs. But it has also led to big reductions in overall public-sector staff, and also the wage bill for on-air stars.

Finally, education, the third pillar of the BBC's Reithian mission to "inform, educate, and entertain", has renewed its centrality to the Corporation. Consumption of educational programming has soared, fortifying the connection between the BBC and young Britons.

Will they pay for a Licence Fee? They might not, which means the pressure on the BBC's commercial arm, which has ambitious targets, will grow. But ahead of negotiations with the government next year, Davie and Richard Sharp, the Chairman since February, can point to clear evidence of continued high demand for what the BBC does.



