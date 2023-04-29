BBC Springwatch in rural whodunnit after rare badger killed by car

The Springwatch presenting team of Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams. The death of the badger during filming for one series of the show has sparked questions - Jo Charlesworth/BBC

For nearly 20 years, BBC Springwatch has filmed the secret and remarkable lives of some of Britain’s most endangered wildlife.

But the popular television show that prides itself on promoting nature conservation is now at the centre of a very rural whodunnit - after a tagged badger set to star in one series was hit and killed by a car during filming at a Suffolk reserve.

Conservationists connected to the programme say it is feared the creature’s demise came about after being struck by an off-road vehicle rushing crews to a filming location.

Bernie, a one-year-old sow, was among eight badgers being monitored in three setts at Minsmere before she was hit and killed in 2015.

After the discovery of her carcass, Chris Packham, the programme’s presenter, even visited the scene of the collision where the animal was found with abdominal bruising, a broken upper and lower jaw and a fractured skull.

Her body was moved into the woods to decompose naturally.

Bernie, who weighed 7kg, was legally tagged along with Max, Millie, Milo, Boris, Barry, Flint and Fossil to track their movements at the reserve, owned by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), in 2014.

The plan had been for her to be the star of week two of the 2015 series, which would look at badger mating habits.

Tantalising clues

Dr Jen Smart, an RSPB conservationist, and Dr Dawn Scott, a Brighton University biologist, applied for the tagging licences to allow them, working under the expert direction of Adrian Hinchliffe, from the Suffolk Badger Group, to trap and place plastic-coated GPS locators on the animals.

In an online blog written before filming, Dr Smart wrote how “it has been fascinating to log onto the internet over my morning coffee to look at their nightly movements” using trail cameras to monitor their “secret lives”.

However, after that year's filming, she wrote how they had “recovered the collars from seven of our eight badgers”.

Emails from that time offer tantalising clues to the furore that followed as television staff and naturalists tried to assess how the monitored badger died.

One of the producers who visited the crash scene with Mr Packham wrote in an email how the vehicle that hit Bernie near Scotts Hall Cottage on the reserve must have been travelling “fast”.

Experts, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Telegraph they feared the death could be connected to the programme.

One person present at the reserve the morning Bernie’s body was found said: “Word went round that a badger had been run over. Everyone was very shocked.”

Another conservationist, also at the reserve at that time, added: “I know if I had done something similar I would have had my a— kicked. It is just ironic that Springwatch, which tries to promote wildlife, might have wiped some of it out.

“It wasn’t like it was just a natural event of a predator killing prey to survive. This was a clumsy intervention by an official motor vehicle in an area where you would have thought they would be taking extra care.

“From what we were told it was a crew travelling down one of the many tracks which criss-cross Minsmere, doing their best to get to a filming location as quickly as possible in an off road vehicle.

“You would have hoped they might have spotted the animal. It would have been quite a bump from the impact followed by a horrible sinking feeling as those onboard realised what had happened.

“If that is what happened - perhaps we will never know - the crew was not identified at the time. They will just have to live with what they did if it was them.”

Collision on public road

The mystery surrounding the badger's death only came to light after a keen naturalist recently posted a message on social media asking whether the BBC would ever reveal what happened to Bernie.

The BBC was at pains to point out that the collision took place on a public road, so any suggestion a vehicle used in connection with filming was involved was pure speculation.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “Sadly one of the badgers featured on Springwatch in 2015 was found dead on a public road at RSPB Minsmere, which we discussed on the programme at the time and reported as per licence requirements. No further details are known about the accident.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it had no record of the licence being returned or the death being reported.

The BBC also highlighted that the reserve is open to the public and that there was no evidence of who hit the badger, or any suggestion it was a BBC-managed vehicle.