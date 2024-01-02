BBC Sport's women's cricket team of 2023 revealed

Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Ellyse Perry all made it into your team of the year

The results are in and there are one or two shocks in our 2023 women's team of the year.

Here is the team you selected, with the percentage of people who picked them in brackets.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu misses out despite a stellar year which saw her score almost 900 runs.

1. Beth Mooney (Australia, 79%)

2. Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, 66%)

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt (England, 92%)

4. Ellyse Perry (Australia, 71%)

5. Hayley Matthews (West Indies, 56%)

6. Alyssa Healy (Australia, 71%)

7. Ash Gardner (Australia, 80%)

8. Sophie Ecclestone (England, 99%)

9. Charlie Dean (England, 60%)

10. Nahida Akter (Bangladesh, 81%)

11. Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa, 64%)

Those who narrowly missed out: Marizanne Kapp (South Africa, 56%), Annabel Sutherland (Australia, 53%), Deepti Sharma (India, 49%), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka, 30%).