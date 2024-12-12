BBC Sports Personality 2024: When is it and who are the nominees?

Keely Hodgkinson could become the fourth consecutive female winner of the BBC’s end-of-year prize - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sports Personality of the year is back for 2024, although Gary Lineker is not, having stood down from most of his BBC roles.

The official shortlist for this year’s BBC jamboree has now been announced with Olympic 800 metres gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson the odds-on favourite to take the crown. There was no place for Mark Cavendish, in the year he broke the record for most Tour de France stage wins, but darts player Luke Littler, footballer Jude Bellingham and cricketer Joe Root do feature.

Last year, Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps claimed the main prize ahead of Stuart Broad, in his retirement year, to become the third female winner in a row after a run of 14 consecutive male winners.

What is it?

Sports Personality, commonly known as Spoty, is the BBC’s long-running end-of-year sports review show to crown the Sports Personality of the Year. It remains, for some viewers, one of sport’s most prestigious awards. The shortlist is selected by a panel of sports experts but the public votes for the winner on the night.

When is it?

The event takes place on Tuesday, December 17 with voting open to the public during the programme. TV coverage starts at 7pm (GMT) and will be all over by 9pm.

What channel will it be shown on?

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will have live coverage of the show. Alternatively, you could follow the event by reading our live blog.

Where is it?

The event will be broadcast live from Media City in Salford, where the BBC Sports department is based. This year the BBC has a new head of sport presiding: Alex Kay-Jelski, formerly of The Times and The Athletic, took over the top job in June.

Who will present the show?

Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will lead the first ever all-female presenting line-up of the show.

Why is Gary Lineker not involved?

Gary Lineker stepped down from presenting duties on the show as part of his phasing out as a leading face of the corporation.

After 23 years, last year’s 70th anniversary was his final show.

Gary Lineker usually hosts the BBC’s end-of-year awards show - PA/David Davies

Who are the contenders for Sports Personality of the Year?

This year’s shortlist was drawn up by former athletes Dame Laura Kenny, Iwan Thomas, Ade Adepitan, Nedum Onuoha and Rory Best alongside journalists and broadcasters Eilidh Barbour, Laura Williamson, Eleanor Crooks, Stephanie Hilborne, Alex Kay-Jelski, Philip Bernie and Gabby Cook. They selected:

Keely Hodgkinson

Britain’s new track-and-field queen. Became the country’s first Olympic athletics champion since Sir Mo Farah by powering to 800m gold at Paris 2024. Also won the European title in 2024 and is closing on the near 40-year world record. Odds: 1/4

What they said about her

Jessica Ennis-Hill:

Life does change when you become an Olympic champion – and Keely will discover that. Winning Olympic gold is huge, as I found in 2012, and she can now become the face of our sport.

How Telegraph Sport reported it

Oliver Brown:

All the elements are there to ensure that Hodgkinson’s coronation is anything but a one-off. The 800m is her domain now, and she fully intends to keep it that way.

Read Oliver’s report here.

Hodgkinson wins the women’s 800m at the Paris Olympics - Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Luke Littler

The 16-year-old darts sensation who reached the World Championship final in January before going on to win the Premier League. He also threw four nine-dart finishes in winning more than £1 million and a total of 10 major tournaments in 2024. Odds: 5/2

What they said about him

Luke Humphries:

You will never see another down-to-earth 16-year-old kid like him. He’s just something else. He’s one of the best players in the world, there is no doubt about that.

How Telegraph Sport reported it

Mick Brown, Eleanor Steafel:

Think Emma Raducanu with arrows. Littler has become the story, an object of fascination, excitement and, in some quarters, naked disbelief.

Read Mick and Eleanor’s report here.

Luke Littler could become the youngest winner of SPOTY since 1958 - PA/Zac Goodwin

Alex Yee

Looked destined for a second successive Olympic triathlon silver medal before producing an incredible late surge to overhaul Hayden Wilde and clinch gold on the banks of the River Seine. He also later added the world triathlon crown. Odds: 50/1

What they said about him

Hayden Wilde:

It was a hearty solid race and the best man won. I did the best I could. I’m just stoked for Alex as well.

How Telegraph Sport reported it

Jeremy Wilson:

The finish on Pont Alexandra III came into view and, incredibly, Yee moved up another gear. It all looked rather effortless but the reality was very different. As he crossed the line, Yee could not even raise his arms in victory and simply leant forward before crumbling on to the floor.

Read Jeremy’s report here.

Alex Yee claimed the Olympic men’s triathlon gold medal after catching New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde in a thrilling finale - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Sarah Storey

Paralympic swimmer-turned-cyclist who stretched her record-breaking gold medal tally to 19 at Paris 2024. She had won her first Paralympic title in 1992 aged 14. Now 47, she also won a further two world titles this year to take her tally to 39 golds. Odds: 80/1

What they said

Sarah Storey:

It’s been a whirlwind and I’m still pinching myself that I’ve got these two shiny things around my neck.

How Telegraph Sport reported it

Gareth A Davies:

Does the great Dame of cycling now rank as one of GB’s greatest athletes in any sport after nine Games appearances? Storey ought to be recognised as a national treasure.

Read Gareth’s report here.

Sarah Storey claimed two Paralympic cycling gold medals at Paris 2024 - PA/Andrew Matthews

Jude Bellingham

Capped a superb debut season at Real Madrid by helping the club to win the Champions League and La Liga before starring in the England team that reached the final of Euro 2024. He also finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting and was named as La Liga Player of the Season. Odds: 66/1

What they said about him

Harry Kane:

He is an unbelievable player, he deserves all the praise he is getting at the moment.

How Telegraph Sport reported it

Sam Dean:

Champions League glory, aged 20. These are the moments that vindicate not just a season’s work, but also a lifetime of dedication as a boy, teenager and young adult.

Read Sam’s report here.

Jude Bellingham was voted La Liga player of the season, helped Real Madrid win the Spanish title and Champions League - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Joe Root

Surpassed Alastair Cook to become England’s leading Test match run scorer. He also became the first Englishman to reach 20,000 international runs in all forms of the game. His 262 against Pakistan included an England record partnership of 454 with Harry Brook. Odds: 80/1

What they said about him

Alastair Cook:

Quite simply, he is England’s greatest. There is a sense of inevitability around Joe when he bats, a sense that he is always going to score runs. It’s such a pleasure to see a master craftsman at work like this.

How Telegraph Sport reported it

Scyld Berry:

Nobody in our lifetime has personified the best of English Test batsmanship as Root has done in all its orthodoxies, like his high leading elbow, his balance, the straightness of his bat, and the balletic footwork that enables him to play right forward or right back and master spin bowling in Asia.

Read Scyld’s report here.

Joe Root earns his nomination after becoming England’s highest Test run-scorer - AP/Andrew Cornaga

Odds with Betfair, December 10

What awards will be won?

As well as the main BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, the other gongs go to World Sports Star of the Year; Helen Rollason award for outstanding achievement in the face of diversity; Young Sports Personality of the Year; Unsung Hero; Coach of the Year; Team of the Year; and the Lifetime Achievement award.

Voting for the World Sport Star award is already open. The contenders are: Simone Biles, the US gymnast who won three gold medals in Paris; Caitlin Clark, the US basketball player who took her first Women’s NBA season by storm; Catherine Debrunner, a Swiss para athlete who won five Paralympic gold medals; Armand Duplantis, the Swedish pole-vaulter who broke his own world record three times; Sifan Hassan, Morocco’s Olympic marathon champion; and Leon Marchand, the poster boy of the Paris Olympics who won four gold medals.

The three nominees for the Young Sports Personality of the Year have also been announced. They are: skateboarder Sky Brown, 16, who won bronze at the Paris Olympics; para swimmer William Ellard, 18, who took home three Paralympic medals; and darts player Luke Littler, 17, who lost the World Championship final then won the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts.

For the unsung hero award, celebrating contributions to grass-roots sport, 15 winners have already been announced. The overall winner will be picked from this list: Moon Mughis (Scotland), Liam Mackay (Wales), Rachel Reid (Northern Ireland), Samra Said (London), Jean Paton (South), Ian Bennett (South West), Adam Kenyon (South East), George Sullivan (East), Stewart Nubley (East Midlands), Asha Rage (West Midlands), Bob Purcell (West), Paul McIntyre (North West), Keith Grainge (Yorkshire), Kristen Ingraham-Morgan (East Yorks & Lincs), Stephen Newton (North East & Cumbria).

Who won last year’s main award?

Mary Earps beat the former England bowler Stuart Broad in the public vote, with Katarina Johnson-Thompson in third. Alfie Hewett, Rory McIlroy and Frankie Dettori were the other nominees.

“2023 has been wild in ways I couldn’t expect. I’m really, really grateful,” Earps told reporters. “I would not be here without my team-mates because we’ve achieved some incredible things over the last couple of years. While individual accolades are great, they only come after team success. This is their trophy just as much as mine.”