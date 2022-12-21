Beth Mead wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 live – latest reaction

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 live: updates as Beth Mead favourite to win Spoty award - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Beth Mead was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2022 on what was a historic evening for British women's sport, as the team, coach and young personality awards were all won by women in the same year for the first time.

European Championship Golden Boot-winning forward Mead's victory saw the top prize awarded to a female athlete for a second year running for the first time in half a century, after tennis star Emma Raducanu's win in 2021.

The Spoty prize had not been won by women in consecutive years since Princess Anne's 1971 triumph was backed up by athletics' Mary Peters taking the top award in 1972.

England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes came second, with Team GB's curling heroine Eve Muirhead voted in third.

A dazzling night for women's sport

Beth Mead wins #BBCSPOTY for 2022 - meaning women have won the night's main award, the Team award, the Coach award and the Young SPOTY award all in the same year for the very first time. — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) December 21, 2022

Beth Mead is the first women's footballer to win the award

The last footballer to win the award was Ryan Giggs in 2009. As mentioned earlier, Mead's back-to-back win with last year's honoree Emma Raducanu makes them the first consecutive female winners since 1971/72.

An outstanding achievement!@bmeado9 is the #BBCSPOTY ️⭐️



So proud of you Beth 👏 pic.twitter.com/2Fc1egxwb6 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) December 21, 2022

Tom Garry on Wiegman's earlier victory

Sarina Wiegman is the first woman to win the Coach award since its inception in 1999, which feels quite remarkable. Any Manchester United fans out there won't need to guess who picked up the award in its first year.

Beth Mead speaks

I did my job, I scored a few goals, but I definitely wouldn't have done it without [the team]. And my mum, my dad, and all my family.

She pauses, clearly overcome, before continuing:

Most of all, this is for women's sport Let's keep pushing girls and let's keep doing the right things.

BETH MEAD WINS SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Was it ever in doubt? What an incredible night for women's football.

Ben Stokes gets second place!

He's on a delay, so it takes a little time for a pensive scowl to turn into a little smile.

Here come the results...

Stokes and O'Sullivan beam in via live-link for the results...

In third place, Eve Muirhead.

Fitting tributes

A tribute to the late Queen, and her love of sport, starts off the remembrances section of the evening, with clips showing Weir, Ronnie Radford, Butler, Lester Pigott, in their prime. Oh, and Shane Warne, which still manages to shock.

Double joy for the Lionesses

Jessica Ennis-Hill is onstage to present Team of Year, and if her column is anything to go by, she'll be privately delighted to hand the award to the England women's football team!

Jill Scott is first to speak:

Just to be here tonight, such an iconic awards. Just want to say a massive thank you for everybody's support. Without you all, we would never have won this award.

The Lionesses are banned from leaving the stage as coach Sarina Wiegman is awarded Coach of the Year.

I feel very humbled. grateful, that I'm the happy person to receive this award. But without this incredible team of players, we could never have performed as we did, but also the staff. We have an incredible staff. Over 500 million people watched the Euros worldwide. that's making a change in society. Now little girls are walking around with the names of our players on their shirts. Wiegman ends by wishing everyone a very merry Christmas, and "I'm not sure where Gabby [Logan] is, but I really like her orange dress."

You can take a women out of the Netherlands, etc.

Lionel Messi

Entirely grateful for the opportunity the longest montage of the evening, a summation of the Qatar World Cup, gives one to collect oneself after that last award. Lionel Messi, World Sports Star of the Year, is unsurprisingly not in attendance, and if the celebratory scenes in Argentina are anything to go by, we'll be waiting a long time for that videoed acceptance speech.

08:40 PM

James Corrigan on the briefest of Fitzpatrick moments

Not watching SPOTY – I have a stomach complaint and don't want to make it worse with that syrupy overload – but keeping an eye on this blog. Matt Fitzpatrick was given 20 seconds for his US Open win? And his admirers are supposed to be satisfied with that lip-service? The BBC's insults to golf just keep on coming. Shameless.

08:37 PM

Rob Burrow wins the Helen Rollason Award

First of all, the presenters pay tribute to Doddie Weir, who died earlier this month following his battle with Motor Neuron Disease. He plays a large role in Burrow's story, inspiring Burrow to speak out and raise awareness.

As well as his work, Burrow is supported by Kevin Sinfield, defence coach for England's rugby union team, who has raised over 7 million pounds for MND charities.

I have a guardian angel looking after me. He brings hope to people's lives. I'm determined to get better, and I look at all the reasons I have to live.

Burrow's close friends, former team-mates, and members of the MND community are onstage, and Burrow joins them, saying that he is "totally overcome by this award."

He accepts the award on behalf of Weir, before adding:

I am inspired to keep going by Kevin Sinfield, who aims to make the impossible possible.

The BBC then announce they will be presenting the Sports Personality of the Year Special Award to Kevin Sinfield, for his peerless work raising funds and awareness for MND.

Weir's son Hamish presents the award to Sinfield, who looks visibly moved and finds it hard to speak at first.

Congratulations to MND Association patron, Kevin Sinfield, who was given a Special Award at this evening's BBC Sports Personality of the Year.



It acknowledges Kev's epic fundraising in the fight against #MND, raising £7 million in honour of his friend, @Rob7Burrow.



💙 #BBCSPOTY pic.twitter.com/VwbxSrNfmV — MND Association (@mndassoc) December 21, 2022

England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Champions

Next up, a spinetingling film on England's autumn of Rugby League, culminating in the wheelchair team taking the trophy after a show of dominance against France in the final.

Tom Halliwell, team captain, speaks to Clare Balding on stage:

Oh, [the win] it's everything to us players. I look back at that [film] and I'm going to start crying. It's only the success that you see, not the hard work behind closed doors. This is what happens when you work hard.

Tom Garry on Beth Mead

Beth Mead seemed pretty nervous there, and she was a bit quieter than she normally is when speaking to us in a press conference or a newspaper interview environment, where things are perhaps slightly more relaxed than an event like this. Perhaps that's indicative of just how rare it is for a women's footballer to be up for an award like this.

08:18 PM

Mike Alden wins the Unsung Hero Award

Alden was born with brittle bone disease, and has broken nearly every bone in his body over the years. That didn't stop him from playing football as a child, and he wins the award for setting up Park Knowle FC in Bristol, a squad for players of all ages and abilities. He has also helped members of the community gain their coaching qualifications.

He's interviewed onstage by Lineker.

I think everybody should be included. We've got 40 players and so many different ranges of disabilities, and we've managed to cater to everyone.

An enormously worthy winner.

A quick nod to Matt Fitzpatrick

His US Open win gets a 20-second-ish VT that should silence those who were disappointed with his omission.

Possibly.

Voting is now open

For those who want to have their say. Predictions? Beth Mead does seems all the more likely to take the trophy home, but perhaps you've had your minds changed by descriptions of a thoughtfully-edited video, and choice quotes from supportive team-mates and family members?

Let us know in the comments, as ever.

stokes - David Davies/PA

Beth Mead

First, we hear from Mead's father, who says that "as a child, Beth was a young lady that was full of energy."

A golden line from her first coach, who says Mead "wanted to take the corner, head it in, and then save it."

Mead notes that her rise is partly inspired by her mother's fight against incurable ovarian cancer, which she was diagnosed with last year.

"To share that moment with her last summer was incredible." She adds.

On stage, Mead is gracefully crutch-less, and talks to Scott:

The girls are like a family away from home. Still pinching myself. Still think i need time to reflect but [...] I'm so grateful and proud for what I've done and what my team's done. I found that I played my best football this season playing for the six year old that started.

mead - David Davies/PA

Here come the Lionesses

Flashback to the day of the final.

"We weren't that aware of how crazy the country was going", says Chloe Kelly. "Arriving at Wembley, the crowds were crazy and it was wow, now it's the final."

As the clock ticked down...

Jill Scott: "I was so nervous, I was sitting there like an England fan really."

Leah Williamson: "To be so close, that's not the way this ends."

The win? "It was a fairytale."

On stage, Ella Toone reports that little kids in the street mainly come up to shout "Tooney", and shares how proud she is that England could achieve the change in perception around women's football they demanded at the final.

Sarina Wiegman pays tribute to her players, who aren't just good footballers but "really great people".

Cut to Tom Garry

"It could be a really historic night for women's sport."



🎥 @TomJGarry is behind the scenes at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022#TelegraphSport #BBCSPOTY — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) December 21, 2022

07:58 PM

Ben Stokes

In this film, Joe Root speaks of the fear he felt that Stokes wouldn't play again, following the break his captain took for mental health reasons. He also describes him as "a force of nature", which almost undersells him.

Now, he speaks to Lineker. Stokes is back in England after wrapping up the series in Pakistan early, but he chooses to go straight home, rather than MediaCity UK.

It's been an amazing three months to look back on. Pakistan was just another progression for our Test team. To say that we're the only team to white-wash Pakistan on [home territory] is amazing. We're trying to get Bazball cancelled, Brendon doesn't like that word that much. [B-- b--- is] just allowing people to go out and play with complete freedom and not have to worry about failure. Jos the captain is to say that if I was to play that way in a Test match I would drop myself! I loved every moment of those five weeks out in Australia.

Stokes is also rightly praised for how he has raised awareness around mental health, and the conversation ends on a poignant note:

When you go through bad times, it makes the good times feel even better.

England's T20 World Cup win

The hairs on the back of my neck assert themselves for the first time this evening with a look at England's T20 Cricket World Cup win,

"One game left, and that dream - can it become a reality?" hypes Adil Rashid...

"The dream you've had as a kid, we've just fulfilled it. How cool is that?" grins Jos Buttler.

On stage, Buttler and Sam Curran are interviewed by Lineker.

Huge pride in the whole group. To go on and win the world cup, is pure elation.

Sam Curran adds:

It's a very close knit group, and Jos gives us that confident to go out and express ourselves.

Buttler on the celebrations:

We certainly enjoyed it.

Demure to a fault.

cricket - David Davies/PA

Roving Clare Balding

Balding speaks to Olivia Breen, Wales Sports Personality of the Year, and gymnast Jake Jarman, about their Commonwealth Games.

Breen: "Twenty metres before the finish line, I had a huge smile on my face, it was amazing!

Jarman: "For me personally, the highlight [of the year] has definitely been the team medal [at the Commonwealth Games]. it really gave me an amazing feeling and a lot of motivation."

The Commonwealth Games

A film detailing the highs, and highs, and highs of this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham plays whilst we're treated to a live performance by Tom Grennan of his song, Remind me.

No cuts to the event's biggest celebrity in the audience, disappointingly.

Perry, the 2022 Commonwealth mascot, arrives on the Spoty red carpet - David Davies/PA

07:38 PM

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt's film, narrated by Stormzy, is a peerless reminder of the athlete's brilliance.

Father Wellesley Bolt, starts with an understatement, saying that Usain was "the hyperactive child, so he would always be moving".

To Dina Asher-Smith, "he's an inspiration to everybody, but that transcends just being a sprinter."

His one flaw, says his father? "Too much party!"

Bolt pre-taped an acceptance video by an enticing-looking pool in Jamaica, which might just edge Salford on December 21, and pays tribute to previous winners of his trophy, such as Pele and Muhammad Ali, speaking of how honoured he is to be in their company.

He signs off with a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and says he bets we wish we were in Jamaica. I mean...

Jake Wightman

His film details the training changes that he made after reviewing what he could improve upon after Tokyo, Wightman running through a chilly rural landscape, breath visible. The sacrifices paid off, when he became the World 1500m champion in July.

While Wightman made sure to note that things reset in the winter, winning in Oregon is "a big, big milestone ticked off".

Wightman's father was calling the race in Oregon, and in the film, he said that he "drowns [his] dad out, because I'm sick of hearing him!". True to form, Wightman says that "this is actually the quietest [he's] seen him, sat in the front row!"

A look inside the evening, via Tom Garry

The press room here, behind-the-scenes, is packed with media all following the action on big-screen TVs, just yards away from the real thing, in a room where we await the various award winners interviews later. Throughout the evening, award-recipients will pass through this area to speak to different members of the media. The room has been roughly divided into sections for print media, social media, radio and television journalists.

Jessica Gadirova wins Young Sports Personality of the Year!

Spendolini-Siriex says the experience this year has been "beautiful", before Alex Scott flips to Sky Brown via video-link live from LA. She's preparing to compete in both skateboarding and surfing at Paris 2024, and talks about this extremely casually. As you do, of course.

Ellie Simmonds comes out to present the arrive, and after a brief pause for effect, she opens the envelope and...

Jessica Gadirova wins!

07:20 PM

Jessica Gadirova

Gadirova put on a sensational showing at this year's World Championships, and excerpts of her gold medal performance to make her Floor World Championship are shown before Logan interviews her on stage:

I knew it was the last competition, so i just gave it my all. [My twin sister Jennifer] just means the world to me. we've grown up together, side by side. For her to be in the floor final with me just melts my heart. I love you Jen.

gadirova - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The first remembrance of the evening

A thoughtful tribute is paid by Logan and Balding to Eddie Butler, following his sudden passing in September. It sparks off a montage on the Six Nations, both men and women's.

07:11 PM

The beautiful game

Football is art, magic, science – so says the voiceover on our next film, and they provide a pretty compelling argument for it too. Chelsea's WSL win, down to the final kick, Celtic's title and League Cup successes, the barest margin between Liverpool and Manchester City, an ebullient Pep, and Real Madrid extinguishing Merseyside hopes in Paris.

07:08 PM

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Next to receive the film treatment, an extremely cool, slick-edited and cartoonish affair, an homage to 'the King at his table'.

O'Sullivan is on a family holiday in Dubai, but takes the time to speak to Lineker from what looks like a BBC3, brick-clad studio. Convenient!

By the way, how you doing Gary, you alright? I think when you love what you do, you can't wait [to do it]. The enormity of [the achievement] hits more when you think physically, I don't know how I did it. I think the top players rise to the big occasion. The Crucible is a venue like to other, the pressure it provides can make you or break you.

O'Sullivan doesn't want to get greedy: "if I was to get eight, fantastic." But there's no pressure.

07:02 PM

A look at the year from the start

We start with darts, helter-skelter to the Australian Open, the Super Bowl, and Cambridge women's rowing team winning the Boat Race. Ponies next, A Plus Tard, then Sam Waley-Cohen's last race to win the Grand National.

Waley-Cohen is here tonight, as is last year's winner of the World Sports Star award, Rachael Blackmore.

Blackmore is interview by Balding:

I made it past Manchester airport [this time]! It's just incredible. for us, the Gold Cup and the Grand National, they're our Olympic medals. I feel so lucky to be able to say I've won them.

Eve Muirhead and the Winter Olympics

Perhaps not the most comfortable of watches for those who followed Team GB, who fell somewhat short of expectations. Not Eve Muirhead, of course.

She's the first nominee in the spotlight tonight, with a film sharing details of an adolescence looking to follow in the footsteps of her 'world class curler' father, throwing 'hundreds and hundreds of stones'.

Team-mate Vicky Wright says:

She's somebody I'm always inspired to be like. She's the one who calls the shots.

Interviewed onstage by Clare Balding on stage, she says:

Pyeongchang was one of the hardest Olympics. It was probably [also] one of my favourites. But coming fourth is never nice. And curling, we missed by less than an inch. We failed at the world champs previous to [Beijing]. But I learned so much from failure. Before I knew it we were standing on top of the podium holding the medal.

Now, she's 'enjoying life' having retired. Well-deserved, too.

06:51 PM

A montage of the six nominees

This is applauded roundly, as the camera cuts to a wary-looking Gadirova, in dazzling sequins next to her sister and fellow GB gymnast Jennifer.

06:49 PM

Our presenters

are Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Alex Scott and Gary Lineker. The Qatar contingent look remarkably fresh, all things considered.

06:48 PM

Here comes the montage

Starting with a selection of cuts from broadcasts gone by as we move through the London, and the old BBC radio theatre. A cornucopia of cuts from events gone by, Andy Murray lifting the Wimbledon trophy, Gazza's tears, before we get to this year's glories: the Euros trophy hoisted aloft, more tears, and finishing with Messi, bisht-clad, with the World Cup.

Some stirring poetry, rather than a song, for that initial heartstring tug.

The nominees take to their seats

Eve Muirhead, far left, poses for a picture ahead of the start of the show - David Davies/PA

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, nominee for Young Sports Personality of the Year, takes her seat - David Davies/PA

06:37 PM

BBC Lifetime Achievement winner, Usain Bolt

Bolt received his trophy ahead of the ceremony, unable to make it on the night, and walked the BBC down memory lane to commemorate the occasion:

I've accomplished all I wanted to in my sport, so it's a great feeling to know that just with all the determination and sacrifice that I put in, I could accomplish what I wanted to. Beijing was my first Olympic medal so for me, that was just all this hard work paying off – it was just raw energy, raw joy coming out of me, you could see. I didn't know how to celebrate because I was so excited that all the work, I had put in had come about, so I was very happy about it.

bolt - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A missed opportunity

As a number of wags have rightly pointed out on Twitter, there could have been space made in the shortlist for long and middle-distance runner Eilish McColgan, who had a trailblazing 2022 which included gold and silver medals at the Commonwealth games, silver and bronzes at the European Championships and records broken internationally.

Whilst back-to-back female winners of the night's main prize is an excellent statistic for the history books, we can improve upon it: with a win, McColgan would have completed the second-ever mother-daughter winning set. Her mother Liz McColgan won the award in 1991.

The other set? Princess Anne and Zara Phillips, in 1971 and 2006 respectively.

Tom Garry is our man in Salford

Here at the BBC's studios in Media City beside the quay in Salford, we could well be in for a historic night for women's sport, with the possibility of back-to-back female winners of the main award for the first time in half a century. England forward Beth Mead is the odds-on favourite to be crowned Sports Personality of the Year and she has arrived - on crutches - after rupturing her ACL last month. Alongside her on the glitzy red carpet was her partner and Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema – also on crutches – after she too suffered the same injury last week. But they both appear in a buoyant mood ahead of what might well be a night to remember for Mead. We understand seven of the 23 Euros-winning Lionesses squad are here tonight. The captain, Leah Williamson, can't be here because she's playing for Arsenal away against FC Zurich tonight in the Women's Champions League.

06:25 PM

Three lions, three awards?

Mead isn't the only Lioness strongly tipped to take something shiny home this evening; the Euro 2022 winners will be well-fancied for Team of the Year, and Wiegman has done more than enough to add Coach of the Year to the proverbial mantelpiece.

Jessica Ennis certainly thinks so:

Wednesday's awards should be dominated by the Lionesses. I bumped into Baroness Sue Campbell on the train back from London the other day and she was talking so fondly about the Lionesses and what an incredible team they are, both with their performances and their personalities. I think the whole nation feels the same and however the men’s World Cup had unfolded for England, I still think the Lionesses would have come out on top this year with that massive Euros victory.

Read more of her thoughts here.

A pride of Jill Scott, Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp and Ellen White arrive in Salford - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Will Wiegman follow in Southgate's footsteps this year? - David Davies/PA

Ronnie O'Sullivan, managing expectations

In May, O'Sullivan laughed off the idea of a win tonight, but perhaps he's dared to dream in the interim? This is O'Sullivan's second nomination, his first coming in 2020, and a win would make him the second-ever snooker to take the award home.

"Ronnie, is this the year you're finally named BBC Sports Personality of the Year?"



"Is it an award you want to win?"



😆 Ronnie O'Sullivan gives the same answer to both questions but he is the bookies favourite... pic.twitter.com/2FGN9PnJjY — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 4, 2022

Alternative Spoty – the off-field influencers who have changed sport this year

Jeremy Wilson shares his pick for sports personalities who have made the difference off the field as well as on it.

Read more here.

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy has been an outspoken voice on the importance of football for girls in schools - Geoff Pugh

06:06 PM

Beth Mead in the building

Arriving with girlfriend and Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema – both forced to acccessorise with crutches, due to ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments, injuries that took place within the space of a few weeks of one another.

mead - David Davies/PA

Mead's England coach Sarina Wiegman was outspoken on the impact of heavy scheduling on top-flight players against the backdrop of a spate of injuries in the WSL. Wiegman also shared her support for Mead, in the face of the injury potentially ending the player's World Cup hopes:

It's so sad, I really feel for [Mead]. It’s too early to say whether she will be [available for the World Cup], so we just take it easy now, first recover, and then over the next months we’ll see how it will develop. She knows she gets all the support from Arsenal, us and the FA."

The odds, as it stands

Beth Mead is runaway favourite, currently priced at 1/10 to win, with Ben Stokes loping behind at 11/2. Ronnie O'Sullivan is 40/1, Eve Muirhead 100/1, and Jessica Gadirova and Jake Wightman 125/1.

Our Telegraph Sport poll tells a different story, with Stokes the favourite to pip Mead to the post. Make sure to add your vote, too.

Last year: a reminder

Here's who triumphed in 2021.

Sports Personality of the Year: Emma Raducanu

Coach of the Year: Gareth Southgate

Team of the Year: England men's football team

Young Sports Personality of the Year: Sky Brown

Unsung Hero Award: Sam Barlow

Helen Rollason Award: Jen Beattie

World Sports Star of the Year: Rachel Blackmore

BBC Lifetime Achievement Award: Simone Biles

Raducanu beamed in via video-link to collect her award last year

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022. We'll be kicking off at MediaCity Salford on BBC1 from 6.45pm for a rare midweek Spoty ceremony, celebrating the best of the year's sporting achievements and the six nominees: Beth Mead, Ben Stokes, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jessica Gadirova, Eve Muirhead and Jake Wightman.

Cricket, football, snooker, gymnastics, athletics and curling are represented across the shortlist, the first gender-equal half-dozen in the history of the competition, with Beth Mead the hot favourite to become the first back-to-back female winner (following Emma Raducanu's triumph last year) since Princess Anne and Mary Peters in the early 1970s.

But the main event is only the brightest star in the firmament: glittering cameras will also be handed out to the Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero Award, the Helen Rollason Award – for outstanding achievement in the face of the adversity – and the Young Sports Personality of the Year, which will be doled out to either last year's winner Sky Brown, Gadirova, or diving superstar Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Jessica Gadirova is nominated for both Sports Personality of the Year and Young Sports Personality of the Year this evening - David Davies/PA

Those who have already received the nod include Usain Bolt, who wins the BBC Lifetime Achievement award, and Lionel Messi, named World Sports Star of the Year for some reason or another.

Public voting for the main prize opens as the show begins, and you can cast your vote online or by telephone. And as is par for the course with any award, whether given semi-democratically or doled out from on high, debate has already began to swirl around the nominees.

Host for the evening Gary Lineker was one of many to voice their surprise at the omission of US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, which Ian Poulter called 'a joke', in response to a column by Telegraph Sport's own James Corrigan. A cursory glance at the hashtag on Twitter puts Fitzpatrick as one of the many glaring omissions, but the unfairness of the shortlist lies in its name – and there can only be one winner.

Feel like one of the year's sporting icons has been much maligned? Let us know in the comments, as we count down to the ceremony getting started in just under an hour.