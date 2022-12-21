BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 LIVE! SPOTY nominees, winners and results as Gadirova picks up award

Matt Verri
·12 min read
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 - LIVE!

With 2022 drawing to a close, it’s that time again as awards are dished out at tonight’s SPOTY ceremony takes place in Salford. It’s been another successful year for British sport, with the Lionesses winning the Euros in the summer and the men’s cricket team lifting the T20 World Cup trophy in Australia.

Six nominees are up for the main award, with Beth Mead the heavy favourite after her sensational year for England and Arsenal. Snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan and England cricket star Ben Stokes are also on the shortlist, along with 1500m world champion Jake Wightman, curling legend Eve Muirhead and gymnastics world champion Jessica Gadirova.

Along with that, the Young Sports Peronality of the Year will also be announced, as well as the best team and coach of the year. Lionel Messi has already been confirmed as World Sports Star, while Usain Bolt has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement honour. Follow the ceremony LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below...

SPOTY 2022 latest news

  • Gadirova named Young SPOTY!

  • How to watch: BBC One

  • SPOTY shortlist

  • Full list of awards to be presented

On we go...

19:26 , Matt Verri

Back to the shortlist for the main award, Jake Wightman up next.

He also picked up three medals this year, including 1500m gold at the World Championships in Oregon. Here’s how he did it...

Gadirova is Young SPOTY 2022!

19:22 , Matt Verri

Jessica Gadirova wins the Young SPOTY award! Fully deserved too.

She thanks her coaches, her team-mates, her friends, her family... everyone!

Young SPOTY award...

19:20 , Matt Verri

Gadirova best stay on the stage, she’s up for the Young Sports Personality of the Year award too.

Sky Brown, last year’s winner, and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix are the other two on the shortlist.

Gadirova on memorable 2022

19:18 , Matt Verri

“To achieve second in the team final was amazing. To top it all off, achieved gold on the floor as well.

“I knew it was the last competition, so I gave it my all and blocked everything out. I just wanted to put the best performance out there for Great Britain and for everyone to remember.”

On her sister Jennifer: “She means the world to me, for her to be in the final with me melted my heart. I couldn’t imagine not being there with her - I love you Jen.”

19:15 , Matt Verri

Jessica Gadirova time! The 18-year-old has had a year to remember, competing alongsider her twin sister Jennifer

Jessica won three won medals at the World Championships in Liverpool, one of each colour for good measure.

19:10 , Matt Verri

Another montage, football this time.

Spoiler alert - Manchester City won the Premier League, Liverpool were beaten in the Champions League final and Chelsea won the WSL.

On we go.

O’Sullivan speaks from Dubai

19:06 , Matt Verri

“I just love the game, I love competing. When you love what you do, you can’t wait to get out of bed every day and do it.

“At my age, the last two World Championships I’ve won I felt so tired. You’ve got nothing left to give. In 2012 and 2013, I felt I could have gone again for another 17 days.

“Physically, I don’t know how I did it. All those feelings hit me [after the match].

“The top players rise to the biggest occasions. The ones who feel the pressure don’t perform at the Crucible - it can make you or break you.

“You get a lot of the same kind of winners, because we perform under pressure better than the other guys.”

19:01 , Matt Verri

Sam Waley-Cohen and Rachael Blackmore next up to be interviewed.

Waley-Cohen announced ahead of the Grand National earlier this year that it would be his final race before retiring - he went on to win it on Noble Yeats.

Not too shabby!

Muirhead on Beijing gold

18:57 , Matt Verri

“Eventually managed to get at the top of the podium! To stand there and win that Olympic gold medal finally was a dream come true.

“My team have made me not just a better curler but a better person. I wouldn’t be standing here without them.”

18:52 , Matt Verri

If you like montages, Christmas has come early for you. If you don’t... we’ll get through it together.

We’re starting with the Winter Olympics and Eve Muirhead, who won gold in Beijing earlier this year at the fourth time of asking.

18:50 , Matt Verri

Reminder of the shortlist for the main event:

Beth Mead, Ben Stokes, Eve Muirhead, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jake Wightman and Jessica Gadirova.

You’re up to date.

We’re underway!

18:48 , Matt Verri

The ceremony has begun in Salford.

Settle in - more than two hours of fun, fun, fun ahead.

Jake Wightman gives his thoughts...

18:45 , Matt Verri

“It’s something I watch every year so to be on the shortlist is amazing,” he tells the BBC.

“I’m sure it’ll be a fun night. It’s an opportunity I might not get again.”

Queen of the Jungle in the building...

18:36 , Matt Verri

Jill Scott is among the Euro 2022 winning squad to be in attendance tonight.

Every chance that they pick up the Team of the Year award, with England’s T20 side appearing to be their main competition.

Could be a big night for the Lionesses, with Mead set to pick up the main award and Sarina Wiegman a very decent shout for Coach of the Year.

(PA)
(PA)

Young SPOTY nominees...

18:33 , Matt Verri

Three are on the shortlist for the Young Sports Personality of the Year award. They are:

Sky Brown (skateboarding)

Jessica Gadirova (gymnastics)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (diving)

Rehan Ahmed, who picked up a five-wicket haul on Test debut for England, was one of those in the top ten to not make the final shortlist.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Ronnie not a fan...

18:26 , Matt Verri

Ronnie O’Sullivan has been nominated this year, so he might be a bit more positive when talking about the ceremony on this occasion.

“I’m so happy I don’t get nominated because I never would want to go,” he said in 2017. “It’s not my type of thing - standing around at some gathering. It’s not my scene and I really hope I never get nominated.”

A year earlier, he commented: “You’re competing with Formula One, tennis, golf and the Olympics.

“They give it like 10 seconds on BBC Sports Personality - it’s a complete insult to the sport. But it’s what they think of it and what they believe it warrants, and that says it all really.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Gadirova up for SPOTY

18:23 , Matt Verri

Jessica Gadirova is the final name on the six-strong shortlist for tonight’s main award.

The teenager took floor gold at the World Championships, which was her third medal of the even after silver in the team event and bronze in the all-round competition.

Gadirova is only the fifth British gymnast to win an individual gold at a World Championships.

(Jeremy Selwyn)
(Jeremy Selwyn)

Mead and Miedema soldiering on!

18:13 , Matt Verri

More success for Messi

18:07 , Matt Verri

Lionel Messi has been named the World Sports Star of 2022 by the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Sunday’s World Cup final saw the Argentine star, 35, cap a fine tournament in which he scored seven goals and finally won the globe’s top sporting crown for the first time.

Ahead of lifting the trophy in Qatar, the forward won his second Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup having also taken the accolade in 2014, when Argentina lost in the final. The World Sports Star is surely the award that means the most though...

Previous recipients of the World Sports Star award include Roger Federer, who has won it four times, Shane Warne and Tiger Woods.

Usain Bolt, a three-time recipient of the gong, has already been announced as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement award for 2022.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Wightman with hat-trick of medals

18:01 , Matt Verri

It was an incredibly busy summer of athletics and Jake Wightman took full advantage.

He won 1500m gold at the World Championships in Oregon, the first British man to do so for 39 years.

That was one of three medals won, with an 800m European silver and a 1500m Commonwealth bronze also in his collection. Think we can put that down as a successful year!

Jake Wightman celebrates winning the men’s 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships. (AFP via Getty Images)
Jake Wightman celebrates winning the men’s 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships. (AFP via Getty Images)

Muirhead nominated after curling gold

17:56 , Matt Verri

Eve Muirhead led Great Britain to curling gold in the women’s team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Bejining.

She picked up the biggest prize in the sport at the fourth time of asking, having previously had a gold medal from 2014 to show for efforts.

Since then Muirhead has announced her retirement from the spot - might as well go out on a high!

(PA)
(PA)

Not long to go!

17:52 , Matt Verri

O’Sullivan in the running

17:42 , Matt Verri

Ronnie O’Sullivan moved alongside Stephen Hendry earlier this year as he picked up a seventh World Championship title.

He was the oldest winner too, with the 46-year-old beating Judd Trump in the final, and continues to sit at the top of the world rankings.

We’d be here all day if it came to listing all of his achievements, impressive in itself considering at various points he seems to have no interest in the sport!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 SPOTY winner?

17:36 , Matt Verri

Stellar year for Stokes... again

17:33 , Matt Verri

The 2019 SPOTY winner is up for the award once again.

Ben Stokes played a decisive role in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan, seeing his side over the line in a manner English cricket fans have become familiar with.

There’s also the small matter of his impact on the Test side. Since taking over the captaincy in the summer, England have won nine of the ten Tests they have played, with a 3-0 series whitewash just completed in Pakistan.

(AP)
(AP)

Mead the big favourite

17:24 , Matt Verri

Let’s stick with those who are on the shortlist for now!

Beth Mead is expected to pick up the main award tonight, after winning the Golden Boot and being named player of the tournament as England won Euro 2022 in the summer.

She scored six goals and provided five assists in the tournament, a record that helped her finish second in the Women’s Ballon d’Or. The 27-year-old missed out on winning it by a single vote.

Mead is currently out of action with an ACL injury, but should have something to cheer about this evening.

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick misses out on shortlist

17:17 , Matt Verri

As ever, there is plenty of attention on those who have not made the six-strong SPOTY shortlist.

Matt Fitzpatrick seems particularly unfortunate to miss out, after winning the US Open earlier this year. He became just the third Englishman to do so in 52 years.

Looking at his major trophy is a decent enough consolation for the Sheffield golfer, though Gary Lineker has expressed his surprise at Fitzpatrick’s absence from the shortlist.

Plenty of other winners to be confirmed

17:09 , Matt Verri

Two award winners have already been announced, with Lionel Messi picking up World Sport Star of the Year and Usain Bolt getting the Lifetime Achievement.

That leaves us with five other awards to be given out tonight:

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

SPOTY nominees

17:02 , Matt Verri

Beth Mead headlines a six-strong shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, with 1500m world champion Jake Wightman and snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan also included.

Cricketer Ben Stokes is the only former winner on the list, which also features gymnastics world champion Jessica Gadirova and Winter Olympic curling gold medalist Eve Muirhead.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch SPOTY ceremony

16:52 , Matt Verri

TV channel: BBC One will broadcast the ceremony live and free-to-air in the UK.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and iPlayer will also air SPOTY online.

Live blog: You can follow it all right here with us throughout the evening!

Good afternoon!

16:44 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 ceremony!

Beth Mead is a heavy favourite to pick up the main award this year, after a stellar 12 months for England and Arsenal. Plenty of other winners to be named too, including Young Sports Peronality of the Year, so strap yourselves in!

We’ll have all the build-up right here before full coverage of the ceremony, which gets underway at 6:45pm GMT.

(PA)
(PA)

