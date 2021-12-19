BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 LIVE! SPOTY nominees, winners, results, awards, odds and more

BBC Sports Personality of the Year - LIVE!

It’s that time of year again! With 2021 drawing to a close, tonight’s SPOTY awards ceremony gives us the chance to look back at another remarkable 12 months in sport.

Covid delays to the sporting calendar in 2020 mean this year has been particularly jam-packed, with the Olympics, football’s European Championships and the Ryder Cup among the events moved back to 2021.

Six nominees have been shortlisted for the main award: US Open winner Emma Raducanu, heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, Euro 2020 hero Raheem Sterling, record-breaking Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, and Olympic gold medalists Tom Daley and Adam Peaty.

As well as that prize, the ceremony will also recognise the Young Sports Peronality of the Year, as well as coach, team and international sports stars. It has already been confirmed that US gymnast Simone Biles will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sky Brown wins Young Sports Personality of the Year

Yet more humility

19:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

“It’s been great how everyone has been so positive.”

Humble from a tennis great in the making

19:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Raducanu describes herself as “a 19-year-old from Bromley, there’s nothing else to it.”

Wow.

Emma Raducanu

19:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Perhaps the greatest story of 2021, watching Raducanu’s rise has been a pleasure.

19:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tyson Fury

19:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Just watching that fight back is spine-tingling.

A bout for the ages.

Onto the boxing

19:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tyson Fury, who does not want to be involved tonight, and his trilogy with Deontay Wilder is under the microscope.

First award: Young Sports Personality of the Year

19:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sky Brown wins!

Matty Lee on stage

19:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Olympic Champion, fresh from I’m a Celebrity, will announce the winner.

First award: Young Sports Personality of the Year

19:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

The shortlist: Jude Bellingham, Sky Brown, Ellie Challis

A pleasing thought from Gabby Logan on Christian Eriksen

19:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

“The positive that came from this is that so many people have learned to do CPR and learned about defibrilators.”

A look back on the Euros

19:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a tournament.

Easy to forget just how many brilliant games there were for the home nations.

Lineker shows his colours

19:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Even the briefest mention of Leicester’s FA Cup win has Lineker celebrating.

Dame Sarah Storey

19:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

“I might have reached my peak but I’d love to find out if I had.”

Sounds like we could see her in Paris...

Dame Sarah Storey

19:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

“If I don’t go [to Tokyo], somebody else has a chance to win those medals. That absolutely cannot happen.”

What a mentality.

Dame Sarah Storey

19:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Also in attendance. Another treat on a unique edition of SPOTY.

Dame Sarah Storey up next

19:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

An emotional montage for an absolute legend of Team GB.

Ellie Robinson on screen

19:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

After a stunning summer at the Paralympic Games for Team GB, it’s fantastic to hear from her.

“This is a story of triumph.”

Adam Peaty on lockdown difficulty

18:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Peaty describes the Olympics’ original postponement as “one of the hardest moments in my life.”

Peaty is live in the studio!

18:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a treat, given the current climate of things.

Peaty’s words of advice

18:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

“It’s not ‘who is the best athlete?’, it’s ‘who is the best athlete on the day?”

Adam Peaty up first

18:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

The greatest British sportsman of all-time, we’re hearing from Adam Peaty and how we wants to inspire his son.

Beautiful.

We start with the Olympics

18:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

A very fitting place to begin.

Reminder

18:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

You cannot vote yet, that comes later in the night.

Here we go!

18:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

One of the most inspiring nights of the year is about to kick off.

Don’t we need it...

18:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wishing the best of luck to @sterling7 at this evening's #SPOTY awards! 👊



Find out how you can vote for the #ThreeLions forward later tonight: — England (@England) December 19, 2021

18:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sports Personality of the Year tonight! What an honour to be shortlisted in an incredible year of sport 🙏🏼#spoty pic.twitter.com/2nabAxMD6m — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) December 19, 2021

Raducanu the odds-on favourite to claim SPOTY honours

18:17 , George Flood

In years of such sporting congestion and British success as this one, the BBC has occasionally expanded the shortlist for its Sports Personality of the Year award, but not this time around, writes Malik Ouzia.

Such is the ruthlessness with which the six-strong shortlist has been compiled, a cricketer enjoying the most prolific 12 months of any Englishman ever and a Formula One driver who came within a farcical lap of sporting history could not get a look in, and neither could Britain’s greatest male and female Olympians, nor its youngest.

Even so, half of the nominees are recognised for their achievements in Tokyo — Dame Sarah Storey, who became Britain’s most successful Paralympian with her 17th title; Tom Daley, whose heroic realisation of a fading Olympic dream was immediately cast as a tearjerker fit for the Hollywood screen; and Adam Peaty, whose 100m breaststroke gold seemed inevitable before he had even entered the pool.

(REUTERS)

Still, having performed in empty venues thousands of miles from home, all three must have envied Raheem Sterling, the boy from Brent who, under the Wembley arch, less than a mile from the house where he grew up, proved the spearhead for an England team that united a nation. And then there was Tyson Fury, who, for all his admirable resilience and indisputable brilliance, continues to divide it.

So varied are their achievements that comparison would be difficult were it not for the fact that those of a teenage girl from Bromley stand so clearly apart, her escapades this year genuinely ranking among the most remarkable in British sport over the past hundred.

Click here to read the full article

How to watch SPOTY ceremony

18:13 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s ceremony will be shown live on BBC1, with coverage starting from 6:45pm GMT and the main award being handed out shortly before 9pm.

Live stream: TV licence holders can stream the ceremony live for free on the BBC iPlayer website and app.

The contenders: Tom Daley

17:58 , Malik Ouzia

Few medals at the Tokyo Olympics were more emotive than the gold won by Tom Daley along with partner Matty Lee in the 10m synchro diving competition.

At what was his fourth Games, he edged out his Chinese rivals by just 1.23 points for the narrowest of winning margins.

He also added a bronze medal in the individual to take his career tally at the Olympics to four medals in all.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The contenders: Tyson Fury

17:43 , Malik Ouzia

Fury’s career has not lacked for drama both in and outside the ring and the final part of his trilogy of heavyweight fights against Deontay Wilder was no exception.

The 33-year-old Briton was twice knocked to the canvas in the fourth round but regrouped to increasingly dominate a pulsating fight to live long in the memory and knock out his opponent.

It, in theory, paved the way for a reunification fight with the winner of the planned rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

The contenders: Adam Peaty

17:36 , Malik Ouzia

The 2021 calendar year has been a busy one for Peaty, who once again proved the class apart in the Olympic pool in the 100metres breaststroke.

He added two further medals to that in Tokyo: gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay as well as silver in the men’s medley relay.

After his medal-winning antics in the pool, he switched his attention to the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing.

Adam Peaty won gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke final (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The contenders: Dame Sarah Storey

17:22 , Malik Ouzia

Storey has already had a prolific career in Paralympic terms with a myriad of medals first in swimming and then cycling.

But in Tokyo she became the most successful British Paralympian of all time with the 17th gold medal of her career in the C4-5 cycling road race.

At 44, despite having eight Paralympic Games under her belt, she has her sights set on competing at the next Games in Paris in three years’ time.

Dame Sarah Storey said she is not hanging up her racing boots yet (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

The contenders: Raheem Sterling

17:12 , Malik Ouzia

Sterling makes the shortlist for his efforts for both club and country. He helped guide Manchester City to the Premier League title, scoring 10 league goals in the process.

He also helped them reach the final of the Champions League where they had to make do with runners-up spot against Chelsea.

His performances for England in Euro 2020 were even more stand-out. He scored England’s only goals in their group, scored a late opener in the knock-out stage win over Germany, and was central to England’s run to the final.

(Getty Images)

The contenders: Emma Raducanu

17:01 , Malik Ouzia

The overwhelming favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year later this month, she made her mark in winning the US Open title in only her second ever Grand Slam at just the age of 18.

She had previously made her way to the fourth round at her home Grand Slam, Wimbledon, before bowing out with breathing difficulties.

Not even part of the main draw at the US Open, she had to win three qualifiers to reach the first round and did not drop a single set in qualifying or the main event as she won the all-teenage tussle with Leylah Fernandez come the final in New York.

(AP)

Good evening!

16:06 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this evening’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony.

The show is set to get underway at 6:45pm GMT and we’ll be building up through the evening...