How a BBC show helped shape Africa

Elizabeth Ohene (C) and Robin White (R) grilled UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1989 about her opposition to sanctions in South Africa

As BBC Focus on Africa marks its 60th anniversary, one of its former deputy editors, Ghanaian journalist Elizabeth Ohene, looks back at her time with the radio programme, how its journalism changed and how it helped shape the continent.

I joined Focus on Africa in September 1986. I left the programme in July 2000.

The team I joined was a small group, dominated totally by Robin White, the editor, and the voice of the programme, Chris Bickerton.

My introduction on air was a shock to the system; an obviously Ghanaian accented English was not exactly what people were used to on Focus on Africa - not the BBC hierarchy and certainly not the listeners.

Until then, the BBC voices sounded like the BBC, clipped, upper Middle-Class, posh, public-school educated English and the only African voices were of those involved in the stories who happened to be interviewed.

There were protests about my voice and accent, but everybody kept their nerve and after a while, people with even stronger African accents were allowed on the programme.

Only four countries could receive calls

Our famous reporters around the continent, on whom Focus built such a strong reputation, were not broadcasting "in voice" in those days.

View photos Reports from Sola Odunfa (L) in Lagos were often read by presenters like Julian Marhsall (R) More

Their reports came in written form by telex and were edited and read in the studio by Focus staff.

Until the mid-1990s when the telephone systems became much improved, any listener of Focus on Africa must have thought Sola Odunfa, our legendary Nigerian reporter in Lagos, sounded like presenters Julian Marshall or Rick Wells, or Robin White, who would read his reports in the studio.

When I started work with Focus in Bush House, where the BBC World Service was based for many years, there were only four countries in Africa that you could make telephone calls to directly from London.

The first satellite phone call that came to the office came from the EPRDF, a rebel group at the time waging a war against the Ethiopian government.

View photos The EPRDF rebels captured Addis Ababa in 1991, ousting Mengistu Haile Mariam from power in Ethiopia More

I took the call and it was a crystal-clear line and of course, I was incredulous when the man on the line claimed to be calling from some place in northern Ethiopia and said there had been a major battle that they had won.

It was a bright late morning in London and I suspected the man must have been in one of the red telephone booths outside Bush House at the junction of Kingsway and the Strand.

View photos Focus on Africa would receive letters from listeners delivered to Bush House with only the programme's name on the envelope More

I looked out of the window onto the street, fully expecting to see the man that I was sure was trying to stage a gigantic hoax on us.

Rebels with phones

Satellite phones were to come to play a big role in our lives later on with the most notorious being the calls from Charles Taylor, who launched a rebellion in Liberia in 1989.

View photos Charles Taylor called up Focus on Africa when he launched his rebellion in Liberia in 1989 More

Story continues