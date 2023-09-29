BBC shares first images of new “tender” gay drama with Hawkeye star

The BBC has released the first images from upcoming drama series Lost Boys & Fairies.

Starring Hawkeye's Fra Fee and Sion Daniel Young (Witness Number 3), the series tells the tender story of a gay couple and their journey to adoption. Young plays "singer and artiste-extraordinaire" Gabriel, while Fee stars as his partner Andy.

Filmed in Cardiff, Lost Boys & Fairies also charts Gabriel's journey to self-discovery through his performances at LGBTQ+ club-space Neverland and attempts to re-build the relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself.

The cast also includes Sharon D Clarke (Red, White and Royal Blue, Informer), Elizabeth Berrington (Henpocalypse), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Outlander) and Arwel Gruffydd (Tess of the d’Urbervilles).

While Shaheen Jafargholi (Casualty, EastEnders), Mali Ann Rees, William Thomas (Torchwood), Gwyneth Keyworth and Gwawr Loader round out the cast.

Lost Boys & Fairies was created by Daf James, with James Kent (Testament of Youth) directing. James developed the series as part of the BBC's Writersroom programme in 2019.

"It means the world to me that this queer, Welsh, adoption story has found its home on BBC One," James said in a statement after the project was announced.

"It's a story I'm deeply passionate about and I can't overstate how indebted I am to Duck Soup Films and the BBC for empowering me to tell it authentically and without compromise."

"Daf's voice is utterly unique and this story is full of heart and magic. We hope it will strike a chord with almost everyone," Ben Irving, Acting Director of BBC Drama added.

"We're thrilled to have been able to support Daf to develop this beautiful drama through Writersroom, and now to be bringing it to life for audiences on BBC One and BBC iPlayer."

Lost Boys and Fairies will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

