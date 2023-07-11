BBC sex scandal presenter ‘did not act unlawfully or inappropriately’

The BBC’s flagship Six O’Clock News bulletin led with the letter from the young person’s lawyer - Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The BBC presenter at the centre of sex scandal claims did not act unlawfully or inappropriately, a lawyer acting for the young person involved said on Monday night.

The BBC’s flagship Six O’Clock News bulletin led with the letter from the young person’s lawyer, describing the allegations against the presenter – who remains unnamed – as “rubbish”.

BBC News said it did not know the identity of the individual and had not spoken to them directly.

The broadcaster suspended the presenter over claims by a mother, made in The Sun newspaper, that he had paid her child £35,000 in exchange for sexually explicit images.

The presenter has not been named for legal reasons, but had been widely expected to identify themselves publicly amid speculation on social media. Other BBC stars have spoken of their distress at being wrongly accused online.

On Tuesday, Tim Davie, the BBC director general, will face questions about the corporation’s handling of the affair at the launch of its annual report.

The lawyer’s letter sent on behalf of the young person, who is being represented by a top law firm in central London, said: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality, and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are rubbish.”

The letter went on to claim that the young person had told The Sun on Friday evening that there was “no truth” to the story.

Scotland Yard detectives held an online meeting with BBC representatives on Monday and will wish to speak to the individual as part of Metropolitan Police enquiries into the matter.

On Tuesday, Mr Davie will be asked whether the BBC investigated the claims correctly when the mother first approached it on May 19, and why the presenter was allowed to remain on air for a further seven weeks until The Sun story was published.

The denial of any illegal behaviour is understood to refer to the mother’s allegation that her child was only 17 when she claims payments began.

It is an offence under the Protection of Children Act 1978 to “make, distribute, possess or show” indecent images of anyone under the age of 18.

But the letter makes it more difficult for any police investigation to get off the ground, BBC sources acknowledged.

The Met said in a statement that its enquiries were at an early stage. “Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command met with representatives from the BBC,” the force said. “The meeting took place virtually.

“They are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed. There is no investigation at this time.”

The mother of the young person said she stood by her account. She claimed to have approached the BBC, and then The Sun, in desperation because her child was using the alleged payments to fund a drug addiction.

Of the denial letter, she told the newspaper: “It is sad. We did this to help – and the presenter has got into their head. How did they afford a lawyer?”

It is unclear how the young person at the heart of the scandal funded the cost of the legal advice, although the law firm may have acted pro bono.

‘Hard to see how there are any winners’

The Telegraph understands that the presenter has hired specialist privacy and media lawyers at Harbottle & Lewis in a fight to preserve his reputation and get his job back. The same law firm has been used by the Royal family in privacy battles.

One insider said that if Scotland Yard decided not to launch an official investigation, the presenter would be able to argue that the allegations had ruined his life.

“It is hard to see how there are any winners in this,” the source said, adding that the BBC had no intention of naming the star as it would be illegal to do so, breaching privacy and employment laws.

However, maintaining the secrecy led to others being wrongly accused. Jeremy Vine said on his Channel 5 show that he was “shocked” to see his name appear on Twitter in connection with the story.

“This is what social media does. It’s just basically a massive fountain of sewage, and someone needs to put a cap on it,” he said. “Innocent people are being named and brought into it… I wondered whether some of the presenters who were being named would go to the BBC and say: ‘You need to put this name out to get us out of the spotlight here.’”

There were rumours on Monday night that the presenter was planning to identify himself by giving an interview - and his version of events - to Amol Rajan, a BBC colleague. The corporation did not deny the claim.

Nicky Campbell, speaking on his Radio 5 Live show, said: “It was a distressing weekend for me and others falsely named.

‌“Lots of people are talking about this, it has its own impetus. I did feel it was important to take a stand against some of the wild speculation on social media saying: ‘It’s you.’

‌“Social media can be a wonderful thing… but it can be a source of abuse and disinformation. People just don’t realise you can’t say that stuff about people – you’re breaking the law.”

Campbell said he was speaking to police about the matter.

“I’m having further conversations with the police in terms of malicious communications and with lawyers in terms of defamation.”

Rylan Clark, Gary Lineker and BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay had also made public statements making it plain that they were not the person involved.

Some callers to Campbell’s show said the BBC had to be more transparent. “We’re all contributing to the salary, which I’m assuming is quite handsome for this person, we’re also going to be paying towards the investigation… I just think transparency would help stop a lot of this speculation,” said one.

‘Really worried about this mess’

Many BBC staff were also furious at the corporation’s handling of the story, claiming that the man in question had been protected because he was friendly with management.

‌“We are all so sick and tired that these people are protecting their friend at the expense of the integrity of the BBC,” said one staff member.

‌“We are really, really worried about this mess. Obviously everyone knows who the presenter is and, as ever, the bosses are keeping us all in the dark about the plans.

‌“We’ve had young runners, apprentices and vulnerable guests around this man and now we don’t know who has been exposed to what. The presenter in question is very in with the management... it’s all just awful that they put us and our colleagues at risk to save themselves and their friend.”

‌Staff were further angered when bosses came into the office over the weekend after the story broke. ‌

One said: “They were audibly moaning about missing out on time with their kids and watching the cricket. They sat in a conference room getting lunch and ice creams delivered.”

However, others said there would be “a tremendous sense that [the presenter] has been treated unfairly” if the allegations are proven to be false.

Downing Street said that the allegations were “concerning”, but added that Rishi Sunak had full confidence in Mr Davie.

