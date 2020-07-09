BBC to scrap free TV licence for most over-75s in August

Most people aged over 75 will have to start paying for their TV licence from 1 August, the BBC has said.

Chairman Sir David Clementi said the decision to start the new scheme next month "has not been easy".

He added the corporation "could not continue delaying the scheme without impacting on programmes and services".

"Around 1.5 million households could get free TV licences if someone is over 75 and receives Pension Credit, and 450,000 of them have already applied", Sir David said in a statement.

"And critically it is not the BBC making that judgment about poverty. It is the government who sets and controls that measure.

"Like most organisations, the BBC is under severe financial pressure due to the pandemic, yet we have continued to put the public first in all our decisions.

"I believe continuing to fund some free TV licences is the fairest decision for the public, as we will be supporting the poorest oldest pensioners without impacting the programmes and services that all audiences love."