BBC Scotland to show three rounds of Netball Scotland's National League

Netball Scotland National League Venue: Glasgow University Date: Sunday 25 February Time: 10:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app and on BBC iPlayer

BBC Scotland will broadcast live coverage of the final three rounds of games in Netball Scotland's National League, starting on Sunday 24 February.

Strathclyde University v Edinburgh University, Glasgow University v Edinburgh Accies and Glasgow Saltires v Dunedin will be streamed on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Commentary will be provided by former Scottish Thistles Lynsey Gallagher and Nicola McCleery.

Edinburgh Uni lead the standings.

Now in its second year, the seven-team format secures a place in the final for the side finishing top. The second and third teams play off to determine the other finalist.

The final takes place on 9 June at Edinburgh's Pleasance.

There will be more live games on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer on 24 March and 28 April.