BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell treated for tumour

Glenn Campbell has worked at BBC Scotland since 2001

BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell has announced he is being treated for a brain tumour.

The 47-year-old is to undergo surgery and will take time off work for treatment.

He joined BBC Scotland in 2001 as a political correspondent and presents the corporation's Scottish election programmes.

The tumour was discovered while Glenn was being treated after a cycling accident in which he broke 10 ribs.

In a message he wrote that he had recovered well from the crash but doctors had discovered the tumour during his care and surgery was now needed to determine his treatment.

Glenn said: "I don't think the tumour caused my accident or vice versa but it is possible that falling off my bike has helped reveal the tumour earlier than might otherwise have been the case. I am as optimistic as it is possible to be and I have already started researching charities to support with some fundraising."

Addressing colleagues at BBC Scotland, he said: "I have been enjoying watching, listening to and reading your work from home and look forward to contributing to our news output again as soon as possible."

BBC Scotland's head of news and current affairs, Gary Smith, said: "Our heartfelt best wishes go to Glenn and his family as he undergoes treatment. Glenn's not only a highly talented political editor, he's also a very popular colleague in the newsroom.

"Everyone at BBC Scotland is thinking of Glenn and is looking forward to seeing him recover and return to reporting duties."