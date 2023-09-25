BBC says reporting on Russell Brand allegations has been ‘proportionate’ and ‘fair’ following complaints

The BBC has defended its Russell Brand coverage, after viewers reportedly complained it was “too graphic”.

In a joint investigation published by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches released 16 September, four women accuse Brand, 48, of either raping or sexually assaulting them between 2006 and 2013.

According to a report in Deadlineon Monday (25 September), the BBC said it’s now received several messages from disgruntled viewers, who have complained about its coverage of the allegations.

Brand has vehemently denied the accusations.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand that you would like to share with The Independent's reporting team, please email yourstories@independent.co.uk

The corporation argued against audience complaints, saying that its reporting of the scandal has been “proportionate, offering fair and sensitive analysis of the issues at hand”.

“We have given careful consideration to our reporting; all information included has been because we considered it was relevant and necessary to help our audience gain a full and accurate understanding of the accusations made against Brand,” the BBC said in a statement to Deadline.

Addressing the “graphic” nature of its reporting, the broadcaster said: “We realise some of the details related to this story are shocking, which is why we gave appropriate warnings ahead of graphic content.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for additional comment.

The BBC, meanwhile, promised that it would be completing its own internal investigation into claims that the comedian used the broadcaster’s taxis to pick up one of the accusers when she was 16.

Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, told staff that an internal review would “look at any complaints made about Russell Brand’s conduct during his time, what was known at the time, what was done”.

He promised “full transparency” during the investigation.

The BBC has followed Channel 4 and Comedy Central in removing programmes featuring Brand from its streaming services. His lucrative YouTube channel, with over 6.6 million subscribers, has already been blocked by the website from making money in light of the allegations against him.

Brand presented a BBC radio show from 2006 to 2008, before he resigned after a prank call on the show with comedian Jonathan Ross to actor Andrew Sachs.