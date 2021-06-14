BBC review finds no evidence Martin Bashir was rehired in ‘cover-up’ after Princess Diana interview

Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir (PA Media)

The idea that Martin Bashir was rehired as a religious affairs correspondent by the BBC to cover up the events surrounding his bombshell Panorama interview with Princess Diana is “completely unfounded”, a review has found.

The investigation, set up by the broadcaster following the publication of Lord Dyson’s incendiary report in May, also found that no one involved in Mr Bashir‘s recruitment in 2016 had knowledge of any of the matters contained in the report, which criticised the methods used by the journalist to secure the interview

It read: “I am satisfied that although Tony Hall knew that the role was being recruited, he was not involved in the selection of Martin Bashir as the religious affairs correspondent.

“Some individuals appear to have been of the view that the director-general had sanctioned the appointment.”

The probe report added: “I have seen no evidence to support the idea that there was sign-off of Martin Bashir by Tony Hall prior to the appointment.

“However, I consider that he would have at least known of the decision to appoint Martin Bashir.”

According to the report, the religious affairs correspondent role was advertised internally and there were originally seven internal applications.

An eighth internal candidate was identified and invited to apply and on July 28 2016 three applicants were shortlisted.

The interview panel was unanimous in selecting Bashir.

Ken MacQuarrie, who conducted the inquiry, concluded: “In my view, the recruitment process for the religious affairs correspondent was targeted at finding the right person for the role.

“Although there were some shortcomings in the process by which he was re-employed, I am satisfied that that he was ultimately appointed because his knowledge and experience were considered to be the best match to the requirements for the role at that time.

“It said I have found no evidence that Martin Bashir was re-hired to contain and/or cover up the events surrounding the 1995 Panorama programme.

“In my view, that theory is entirely unfounded.

“As regards the due diligence conducted on Martin Bashir, the actions of the individuals involved in the recruitment and re-grading of Martin Bashir can only properly be judged against the state of the BBC’s corporate understanding as it was in 2016 and not as it stands now in 2021.

“None of the individuals involved in the recruitment of Martin Bashir had knowledge of all of the matters contained in the Dyson Report.

“I have no doubt that if any of the individuals involved in the appointment of Martin Bashir in 2016 had been aware of what is now publicly known as a result of the Dyson Report, Martin Bashir would have never been reappointed to the BBC.”

The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie said: “I would like to thank Ken MacQuarrie for his report.

“It finds the recruitment process was targeted to find the right person for the role and it was conducted in good faith.

“While the report finds processes were largely followed at the time, it is clear we need to reflect on the findings to ensure consistent best practice is applied in our recruitment.

“Finally, it is without doubt that had the organisation been aware of what is now publicly known because of the Dyson report Martin Bashir would have never been reappointed.”

