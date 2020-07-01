BBC responds to claims it's trying to 'poach' This Morning's Phillip Schofield

Photo credit: ITV

From Digital Spy

ITV presenter Phillip Schofield has not been approached for a return to the BBC.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Beloved by This Morning and Dancing on Ice fans, the 58-year-old's existing contract with the broadcaster comes to an end in 2021, potentially putting his presenting partnership with Holly Willoughby in jeopardy.

However, a BBC spokesperson told The Sun that it hasn't made an offer to Schofield.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: This Morning's Phillip Schofield has important message after coming out as gay

Schofield previously worked for the BBC earlier on in his career, introducing shows for Children's BBC back in 1985 with puppet Gordon the Gopher, and also hosted Going Live! between 1987 and 1993.

Although a rumoured move away from ITV could take him back to the broadcaster where he rose to fame, there's also the matter of his reported £1 million salary – would the BBC offer to better this if it did later decide to make an approach?

Over the last 11 years, Schofield's collaborations with Willoughby have been incredibly popular with ITV viewers.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: This Morning's Phillip Schofield drinks from giant bottle of gin during lockdown

Back in May, Schofield denied speculation that he was in a new relationship, just a couple of months after coming out as gay during an episode of This Morning.

He'd originally uploaded a photo of himself alongside a friend on Instagram, as they walked through some fields, but various commenters made suggestions that they were possibly dating.

The TV host responded to one of them: "That's what they call family friends who you've known for 20 years and who come round to check if you're OK."



This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV.



Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like