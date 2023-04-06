BBC Radio Wales broadcaster Nicola Heywood Thomas dies at 67

Nicola Heywood Thomas had three children - Tom, Beca and Alys

BBC broadcaster Nicola Heywood Thomas has died after an illness.

The host of the Radio Wales Arts Show, 67, who lived in Cardiff, began her career at BBC Wales straight from university as a news researcher.

She worked for Wales Today as a sub-editor, reporter and presenter but was perhaps best known for her 18 years as HTV's main news presenter.

The mother-of-three is said to have been coping with "challenging health issues" before her death.

Her on-screen work at HTV - the precursor to ITV Wales - also included reporting and fronting current affairs programmes and documentaries.

She was a BAFTA Cymru award winner.

After leaving HTV, Nicola Heywood-Thomas became closely associated with arts coverage at BBC Wales, as well as working with BBC Radio 3.

The mother-of-three had suffered from health problems in recent times but continued to broadcast as recently as February.

Radio Wales editor, Carolyn Hitt said those at the station were "deeply saddened" by the news of her death.

Ms Hitt said Ms Heywood Thomas had been the voice of arts coverage in Wales for more than 25 years and was "hugely respected and admired".

The broadcaster brought to her work a journalist's insight and an arts fan's passion, she said.

"She was fascinated by performers and artists and the stories behind the work they created, and always looked for imaginative ways to communicate these stories," Ms Hitt said.

"Nicola championed Welsh culture and hated the idea that the arts were some kind of posh pursuit for the elite."

Ms Hitt praised her colleague for being hard working and for being "fantastic company".

"We have been astounded and deeply touched in recent months to witness her dedication to her Radio Wales programmes, even though she was facing such challenging health issues," she said.

"We will miss her creativity, her commitment and the warmth of her friendship.

"Wales has lost one of its greatest broadcasters."

Friend Hugh Canning posted on Twitter that the "broadcaster extraordinaire" had died.

Mr Canning said Ms Heywood Thomas was his oldest friend, adding: "We met in my first year at Oxford - 1972 - when she was 16 and I was 18 and we have been friends ever since.

"I owe her so much. RIP Nicola."