BBC Radio Norfolk team set for charity swim

The challenge will see the team each attempt to swim 24 miles [BBC]

A group of BBC radio journalists are hoping to make waves for a Children in Need challenge.

The BBC Radio Norfolk team includes breakfast presenter Chris Goreham and roving reporter Edd Smith.

The challenge will see the swimmers attempt to swim 24-miles (38km) each, which is about 368 lengths of Norwich City's Carrow Road football stadium.

Paralympic gold medallist Jessica-Jane Applegate, who has been the team's guest trainer, said she "couldn't ask for better students".

"It's going to be more of a mental challenge - 61 lengths can be long and boring, especially as you're doing it five days straight," she said.

"That is going to be the most difficult thing."

Teams from BBC radio stations across the UK are attempting a total of 64,000 lengths of a 25m pool.

The BBC Radio Norfolk team had a special guest trainer in the form of Paralympic gold medallist Jessica-Jane Applegate [BBC]

The challenge will start on Monday 4 November and end on Friday 8.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, BBC's Director of Nations, said: "A thousand miles is some swim!

"What a way for our local radio presenters from across BBC Local and all four nations to come together and raise money for Children in Need. It's going to be tough, for sure, but with the support of millions of listeners, our aim is to support vital charity projects in communities right across the UK."

For more information and to find out how you can show your support, head to bbc.co.uk/swim.

Follow Norfolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links