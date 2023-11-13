BBC Radio Kent fitness podcasters in Children in Need challenge

Stephen Brown and Matt Thacker visited five schools in a day, along with Pudsey

Over 700 school pupils in Kent have taken part in a BBC Children In Need Challenge run by two Kent podcasters.

Stephen Brown and Matt Thacker from the For Fitness Sake Podcast on BBC Sounds led the challenge to raise awareness and fundraise for Children In Need.

The broadcasters travelled to five Kent schools in one day to get the children to do 'bearpees', inspired by the charity's Pudsey bearpees challenge.

The hosts encouraged the pupils to do different variations of burpees.

Matt Thacker, co-host of the 'For Fitness Sake Podcast' said keeping children fit and healthy without the use of equipment is "so powerful".

The pair travelled to The Pilgrim School and St Margaret's at Troy Town, both in Rochester, St Mark's, Eccles, Leigh Primary School and Leybourne Ss Peter and Paul Primary Academy. They were accompanied by BBC Children In Need's Pudsey.

Pudsey is encouraging children to get involved in fitness

Lily, a pupil at The Pilgrim School in Rochester said meeting Pudsey was "the best time of her life".

Joanne Shobbrook, Headteacher at Leigh Primary School said the children were "so excited" and it was "fantastic" to get the children thinking about BBC Children In Need.

The charity provides £1,178,746 to fund organisations in Kent and gives grants to around 65 projects across Kent, Sussex and Surrey.

