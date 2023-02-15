BBC Radio Derby attempts crochet world record

A BBC local radio station is attempting to crochet its way into the history books by breaking a new world record.

BBC Radio Derby is seeking volunteers to try to break a Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously crocheting.

The station said it needed 605 people to take part if they were to break the current record.

That was achieved by The Singleton Crafters in New South Wales, Australia on 30 April 2017.

'Phenomenal'

The station is attempting the record to mark the end of a successful appeal, in which listeners were asked to knit or crochet a blanket for those in need.

To date the appeal, which runs until the end of February, has seen more than 1,800 blankets distributed across Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.

Rachael Gilchrist, executive producer at the station said: "The response from our listeners to the Make a Blanket appeal was phenomenal and took us all by surprise.

"Hundreds and hundreds of people have been so generous with their time and skills to make these blankets - and those receiving them have been bowled over.

"Many have told us it is like receiving a hug.

"We wanted a way of marking the end of the appeal and this world record attempt seemed a great way to thank those who took part by inviting them along.

"But of course we need lots of people so it's open to anyone who would like to be part of making history."

To break the current record 605 people - or more - need to crochet simultaneously for 15 minutes.

Jack Brockbank, an Guinness World Records adjudicator will be at the event.

He said: "We have an independent crochet expert who will monitor the crowd, and stewards will be watching the crocheters.

"In the spirit of the record, we need to have everybody fully taking part to the best of their abilities.

"If successful, I will be presenting a new Guinness World Records certificate on the night."

If the record is achieved, it will be put forward for possible inclusion in the next Guinness World Records book.

The attempt is due to take place at Derby Arena from 15:00 GMT on 24 February.

Anyone hoping to take part must bring their own crochet hooks and wool or yarn, and be able to crochet for 15 minutes.

Those interested can register by emailing

For more on the Make a Difference Make a Blanket appeal go to www.bbc.co.uk/radioderby and click on the Make a Blanket Appeal. You can also find out more on Facebook and Instagram.