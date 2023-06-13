BBC Radio 2 music festival announces line-up

Kylie Minogue has been making hit records since 1987

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is to headline Radio 2 in the Park, which is being held in Leicester.

The concert - billed as Radio 2's biggest-ever live music event outside London - will take place on 16 and 17 September, with 35,000 tickets available each day.

The full line-up was revealed on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday.

Other acts include Bananarama, Rick Astley, Sam Ryder, James Blunt and Tears for Fears.

Tickets for Radio 2 in the Park go on sale at 08:15 BST on Wednesday.

Victoria Park hosted Leicester City's title celebrations in 2016

Kylie Minogue said: "Over the years I've done many unique and varied performances for BBC Radio 2. I'm so excited to be headlining Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester later this year.

"I can't wait to celebrate with you all, see you September 17th!"

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears for Fears said: "We love playing live and can't wait to bring some of our favourite songs, old and new, to thousands of Radio 2 listeners."

Zoe Ball added: "Leicester, get ready to party, we're coming for you.

"We've saved up a couple of years' worth of energy, so we're going big."

Flagship event

Leicester's City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, said: "Radio 2 in the Park will be bringing some of the world's biggest artists for a weekend of live music in Leicester and it promises to be a fantastic event for music lovers and for the city.

"I am really looking forward to it."

For both James Blunt and Simply Red, the event will be their only UK festival appearance of the year.

A licence for the major two-day music festival was granted by the city council following a meeting between organisers Festival Republic and local residents.

The festival will be BBC Radio 2's first flagship event since before the pandemic.

Its event in Leeds was cancelled last year as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.