BBC Radio 1's Greg James misses show as wife Bella Mackie is rushed to hospital

BBC Radio 1's Greg James missed his breakfast show this morning (Friday, September 15) after his wife Bella Mackie was rushed to hospital for surgery.

On his Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 14), Greg reshared a Stories post from author Bella where she told her followers: "In the morning I have to have surgery for appendicitis and I am terrified.

"If you've had this op and want to reassure me, that would be nice (only reassurance nothing else)." Greg captioned his repost: "Today hasn't been a classic tbh."

Greg later shared a photo of himself with Bella in hospital and wrote: "Luckily for her she married an annoyingly upbeat man to keep her company (before I get chucked out).

"Back on the radio on Monday so I can be on call in the morning. Jordan's gonna cover coz he's nice."

Greg also shared a video of himself miming to equipment beeps in the hospital with Bella in the background, writing: "Tbh I think Bella might chuck me out before the nurses do.

"Ps. I know it's always mentioned but f**king hell we're lucky that so many brilliant people work for the NHS. I'm never not amazed by them.

"They've all been so kind to a very anxious person today."

With Greg unable to make his radio show today, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! runner-up Jordan North stepped in to host.

Meanwhile, last month Greg surprised fans by announcing he'd entered the world of professional cricket.

The DJ announced on social media that he has been appointed as co-chair of the Oval Invincibles, a 100-ball cricket team representing Surrey and Kent in The Hundred tournament. The women's team won the 2021 and 2022 competitions, and the men's team won The Hundred for the first time earlier this year.

Greg was appointed alongside musician Felix White, one of his co-hosts on the Tailenders cricket podcast.

