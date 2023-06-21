BBC Radio 1's Adele Roberts quits after 8 years

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Adele Roberts is leaving BBC Radio 1 after eight years amid a big presenter shake-up for the broadcaster.

The former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star first joined Radio 1 in 2015 as the station's Early Breakfast Show host, before moving on to host the Weekend Breakfast Show in 2020.

It's now been confirmed that Adele presented her final show for Radio 1 back in May, with Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston set to take over as co-hosts of the Weekend Breakfast Show when it relocates from London to Cardiff in September.

Addressing Adele's departure, Radio 1 boss Aled Haydn Jones said in a statement: "Adele is thoroughly loved by the Radio 1 family and audience.

"She always puts others first; whether it’s key workers during the pandemic on her show, other people’s health during her own diagnosis of cancer, or supporting her fellow colleagues at the station. Adele ended her run of shows at Radio 1 while continuing to do all of this.

"She continually goes above and beyond for others and I want to say a huge thank you to her for everything she has done over the last eight years for the station."

Sam MacGregor & Danni Diston will join forces to co-host Radio 1’s new Weekend Breakfast show (Saturdays & Sundays, 7am – 10am) which will move from London to Cardiff.



Their first show will be on Saturday 9 September.

Congratulations @sam__macgregor & @dannidiston_ ❣️



1/4 pic.twitter.com/7s4SW9fc9M — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 21, 2023

Sam and Dani also spoke out about their new roles, sharing: "We are SO excited to officially be joining the Radio 1 family! Having our own show is something we've both dreamed of since we can remember.

"Weekend Breakfast is always a great laugh, the listeners are brilliant and we can't wait to get started!"

Jess Iszatt will also be joining Radio 1 as the new host of BBC Introducing on Sundays. She takes over from Gemma Bradley, who is stepping down to focus on some exciting new opportunities.

