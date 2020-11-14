BBC presenters share their lockdown entertainment tips

With England in lockdown again, and many others parts of the UK enduring severe restrictions, people are looking to film, books, music, online art, podcasts and more for their cultural kicks.

Here, BBC presenters and journalists share their lockdown picks. It's an eclectic list of suggestions for where to look next if you fancy some inspiration.

Mark Radcliffe More

Veteran broadcaster Mark Radcliffe presents BBC Radio 2's Folk Show and 6 Music's weekend chat and music show Radcliffe and Maconie .

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Netflix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVb6EdKDBfU

I like a courtroom drama, I must say. For people who don't know the Chicago 7, they were students and hippies and anti-Vietnam protesters who picketed at the 1968 Democratic Party Convention and were arrested for inciting riots.

If you remember that year, it was a really highly-charged time. Martin Luther King was assassinated in April, and then Bobby Kennedy in June - so this is an extraordinary snapshot of those times. It still has a resonance, particularly in how the one black defendant is treated. In the time of Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd protests, it reminds you that not everything has changed, by a long way.

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Picador books)

This is set in the time of Thatcherism, and it's a tragic tale of this young lad Shuggie Bain, who is protecting and caring for an alcoholic mother, living in extreme poverty. It's rather Thomas Hardy-esque, in that you know everyone is doomed to disappointment or death, but it feels very real. And like the film, one suspects life hasn't changed very much for a lot of people.

The novel is nominated for the Booker Prize, although I don't generally take that as a massive recommendation. I have certainly brought Booker-winning novels and thought they were dreadful.

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDrieqwSdgI

Anya Taylor-Johnson plays Beth Harman, who's in an orphanage at the beginning of the film, and is intrigued by the janitor who plays chess. He gradually agrees to teach her and it turns out she's an absolute prodigy. It's based on a novel by someone called Walter Tevis but it feels like it ought to be true. It's about the connections you make as an orphan - friendships and connections and adoption. And there's a lot of chess.

In fact, we started playing chess at home, inspired by it, and my wife is miles better than me and she can see several moves ahead. We don't play anymore. It got too annoying.

Harpz Kaur More

The Asian Network presenter has hosted its breakfast show since 2017, having joined the station in 2015 from community radio.

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, iPlayer)

Watching my next door neighbour Clara [Amfo] absolutely bossing it on screen is amazing. I'm a huge fan of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing anyway, but seeing Clara shine like a Queen is great. Rooting for her no doubt. And I usually find anything music or dance related to be therapeutic for me. It's fun, an easy watch and it's a great way to wind down. Grab some munchies and sit on the sofa while having your own party. It's perfect.

Made In Heaven (Amazon Prime)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qyg9_a7avTI

I've also just finished watching season one of Made In Heaven. A couple of colleagues have been meaning to get me into it and now I'm hooked. It's more of a drama series, but it's so good and keeps you on the edge of your seat at the end of every episode. Can't wait to start the second season.

Sister Sister (Netflix)

And thirdly, I'm watching Sister Sister, a 1990s US sitcom about twins Tia and Tamera who were separated at birth and reunite 14 years later. It's brought back my youth. And you can never get enough. If you grew up watching Tia and Tamera, you already know how good it is. If you fancy a giggle, put them on."

Bobby Friction More

DJ Friction has been on the BBC airwaves since 2002, and is now presenting the Asian Network's evening show.

Story continues